Why Meghan Markle's Claims Of Royal Imprisonment Don't Add Up
Meghan Markle has made no secret of not loving her time as a senior member of the royal family after finding love with Prince Harry, and she wasn't afraid to share her thoughts when sitting down with Oprah Winfrey in March. Meghan made several serious claims about what really went on behind the scenes, some of which have been contested.
Of course, there was the now infamous claim about an unnamed member of the royal family commenting on the color of their son Archie's skin prior to his birth. Prince William vehemently hit back on that one after it sparked a fireball of racism allegations, telling Sky News, "we are very much not a racist family."
Another source of contention came when Meghan suggested she and Harry actually had a secret wedding, telling Winfrey, "three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury." Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, denied that to The Sun, claiming, "Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury." The outlet even obtained a copy of their marriage license, which disputed her claim.
Well, now another of Meghan's remarks made in the interview is coming under scrutiny after she suggested she was unable to head out and do normal things while a senior royal.
Did Meghan Markle lie about not leaving the house?
As fans who tuned in to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey sit down will likely remember, Meghan claimed she asked "people within The Firm" (which is the term Meghan used to describe those who worked for the royals) "'Can I go and have lunch with my friends?'" but was apparently told, "'No, no, no, you're oversaturated, you're everywhere, it would be best for you to not go out to lunch with your friends.' I go, 'Well, I haven't left the house in months.'" Meghan even claimed there was a point she only left her home twice in a four-month span (via The Sun).
However, biographer Andrew Morton shed a little doubt on those claims in the book "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," denying Meghan was a "lonely prisoner" who'd been "hidden away." In new chapters, he claimed Meghan "was seen out on numerous occasions," including attending "dinner and lunch appointments in Notting Hill, beauty treatments in Kensington and various shopping trips."
He claimed the proof wasn't splashed across the tabloids because the paparazzi shots supposedly weren't purchased by newspapers due to certain regulations.
"[Meghan] also felt silenced and trapped by the system; her passport, driver's license and keys were taken away from her as though she were entering an open prison. That didn't stop her, though, from making numerous speeches on female empowerment, equality and other issues while traveling around the world on private and commercial aircraft," Morton added.