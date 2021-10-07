Why Meghan Markle's Claims Of Royal Imprisonment Don't Add Up

Meghan Markle has made no secret of not loving her time as a senior member of the royal family after finding love with Prince Harry, and she wasn't afraid to share her thoughts when sitting down with Oprah Winfrey in March. Meghan made several serious claims about what really went on behind the scenes, some of which have been contested.

Of course, there was the now infamous claim about an unnamed member of the royal family commenting on the color of their son Archie's skin prior to his birth. Prince William vehemently hit back on that one after it sparked a fireball of racism allegations, telling Sky News, "we are very much not a racist family."

Another source of contention came when Meghan suggested she and Harry actually had a secret wedding, telling Winfrey, "three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury." Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, denied that to The Sun, claiming, "Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury." The outlet even obtained a copy of their marriage license, which disputed her claim.

Well, now another of Meghan's remarks made in the interview is coming under scrutiny after she suggested she was unable to head out and do normal things while a senior royal.