The Real Reason Scotland Yard Abandoned Its Investigation Of Prince Andrew

Once widely considered Queen Elizabeth II's favorite, Prince Andrew's fall from grace has been staggering, per Elle. In 2019, Andrew's friendship with Jeffery Epstein came into question when Virginia Giuffre publicly claimed that Andrew had sexually abused her on multiple occasions in the Virgin Islands, the US, and London when she was a teenager, during a Dateline interview. Giuffre alleged that she was trafficked to London in 2001 and subsequently forced to have sex with Andrew. She also provided a photo of herself, Ghislaine Maxwell, and the prince as evidence.

Andrew has vehemently denied those allegations. In 2019 he claimed that he had no specific memory of meeting Giuffre and, on the night in question, was dining at Pizza Express (a UK chain restaurant) miles away in Woking, Surrey, per the Daily Mail. Despite Andrew's insistence on his innocence, public opinion has finally turned on the prince. What's more, so has his family. Ever since the allegations became public, those close to Andrew have publicly distanced themselves, with his siblings reportedly agreeing that he should never be involved with royal life again, per NBC.

After much speculation that he may, in fact, be arrested as part of Scotland Yard's investigation into Giuffre's claims, the case against the prince was suddenly dropped earlier this week. But why?