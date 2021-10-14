The Truth About Katie Couric's Eating Disorder

Katie Couric has been in the headlines in recent weeks as excerpts from her bombshell memoir "Going There" are revealed. In the 500-page book the former "TODAY" news anchor divulges some details about interactions she's had with people she met throughout her career, like Prince Harry, Diane Sawyer, Matt Lauer, and others. She also revealed the way she treated other women on the morning show, admitting that she felt like she had to "protect her turf" as a woman in media. CBS banned her from promoting her tell-all book on their network, according to a Page Six source, after she criticized CBS for trying to move her from "CBS Evening News" to "CBS This Morning."

In the book, which hits shelves on October 26, the former "Katie" host talks about the relationship she had with her former nanny Nancy Poznek, who worked for her from 1991 to 1994 and took care of her daughter. She wrote that Poznek "managed to grow deep, twisted roots into our family and my psyche, leaving me to imagine I couldn't function without her," via the Daily Mail. Poznek fired back in an interview with the outlet, claiming that the former "CBS Evening News" host lived like a "teenage boy" and that she "was not a smart person."

The "KCM Media" founder didn't just divulge details about other people, but about the struggles she endured, as well. Here's what Katie Couric had to say about her personal health struggles.