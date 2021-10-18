How Is Armie Hammer Doing In Treatment?
Armie Hammer hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons in early 2021 when several allegations of sexual abuse were made against him from multiple women. Hammer's alleged behavior came to light after an Instagram account began posting screenshots of messages purported to be from the actor in which he shared violent sexual fantasies, including cannibalism.
The woman behind the initially anonymous account later came forward, sharing her name is Effie, as she accused Hammer of "violent rape and physical abuse" throughout their relationship (per Variety). She also claimed he had "committed other acts of violence against [her] to which [she] did not consent" and accused Hammer of rape, which the LAPD began investigating.
More women then came forward with claims about the actor, including Courtney Vucekovich who said Hammer also alleged expressed cannibalistic sexual fantasies to her. She claimed to Page Six he was "consuming" during their time together, noting, "I mean mentally, physically, emotionally, financially, just everything."
Another of Hammer's reported exes also came forward, with Paige Lorenze sharing screenshots from her own alleged Instagram message exchange with the star (per Page Six). In the messages, the person alleged to be Hammer told Lorenze he wanted to make her his "perfect little slave."
Following the onslaught of controversy, Hammer checked into rehab in late May after Vanity Fair reported that he'd turned to his estranged wife and the mother of his children, Elizabeth Chambers, for help with "drug, alcohol, and sex issues." But how is he doing now?
Armie Hammer's rehab stint
Though Armie Hammer has stayed a little more on the down low since entering treatment in May, reports are claiming the actor has been doing well. According to TMZ, as of October 16, Hammer was still in the Florida treatment facility and plans to stay there as long as possible until he is fully rehabilitated. Sources told the outlet that Hammer can now see that "he was in an incredibly dangerous place before treatment and doesn't want to backslide," adding that he's been "thriving."
As for how Hammer's relationship with his family has been in the months since entering the facility, the insiders alleged that he's been in contact with his two children who he shares with Elizabeth Chambers, Harper and Ford. The site also claimed his "loved ones" have been in touch with him, but didn't clarify if Chambers is one of them.
Hammer denied the sexual abuse allegations made against him in January after he dropped out of the movie "Shotgun Wedding," in which he was supposed to star alongside Jennifer Lopez (he was then replaced by Josh Duhamel). "I'm not responding to these bulls*** claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said (via The Wrap). Hammer then dropped out of at least one other project before seeking treatment.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).