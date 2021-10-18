How Is Armie Hammer Doing In Treatment?

Armie Hammer hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons in early 2021 when several allegations of sexual abuse were made against him from multiple women. Hammer's alleged behavior came to light after an Instagram account began posting screenshots of messages purported to be from the actor in which he shared violent sexual fantasies, including cannibalism.

The woman behind the initially anonymous account later came forward, sharing her name is Effie, as she accused Hammer of "violent rape and physical abuse" throughout their relationship (per Variety). She also claimed he had "committed other acts of violence against [her] to which [she] did not consent" and accused Hammer of rape, which the LAPD began investigating.

More women then came forward with claims about the actor, including Courtney Vucekovich who said Hammer also alleged expressed cannibalistic sexual fantasies to her. She claimed to Page Six he was "consuming" during their time together, noting, "I mean mentally, physically, emotionally, financially, just everything."

Another of Hammer's reported exes also came forward, with Paige Lorenze sharing screenshots from her own alleged Instagram message exchange with the star (per Page Six). In the messages, the person alleged to be Hammer told Lorenze he wanted to make her his "perfect little slave."

Following the onslaught of controversy, Hammer checked into rehab in late May after Vanity Fair reported that he'd turned to his estranged wife and the mother of his children, Elizabeth Chambers, for help with "drug, alcohol, and sex issues." But how is he doing now?