What Does Amelia Hamlin Think About Kourtney And Travis' Engagement?

It's been a hot minute since Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin called it quits. The reality star and the model's relationship had been under fire due to their 18-year age difference — including from Amelia's mom, "RHOBH" star Lisa Rinna — but the two brushed it all off and dated for almost a year, from October 2020 until September.

The reason as to why they pulled the plug still isn't completely clear, but it may have something to do with Scott's reaction towards photos of his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian canoodling with new beau Travis Barker. The "Flip It Like Disick" star had allegedly messaged Kardashian's other ex Younes Bendjima and shamed his ex for exhibiting PDA. "Yo is this chick ok!??? Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," he said in the DM that Bendjima then leaked on Instagram.

A few days later, Scott and Amelia Gray split. "Never settle for less," the model's Instagram Story read when news of the breakup made rounds (via E!). Now, it seems that the 20-year-old model may be getting the last laugh.