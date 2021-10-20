What Does Amelia Hamlin Think About Kourtney And Travis' Engagement?
It's been a hot minute since Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin called it quits. The reality star and the model's relationship had been under fire due to their 18-year age difference — including from Amelia's mom, "RHOBH" star Lisa Rinna — but the two brushed it all off and dated for almost a year, from October 2020 until September.
The reason as to why they pulled the plug still isn't completely clear, but it may have something to do with Scott's reaction towards photos of his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian canoodling with new beau Travis Barker. The "Flip It Like Disick" star had allegedly messaged Kardashian's other ex Younes Bendjima and shamed his ex for exhibiting PDA. "Yo is this chick ok!??? Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," he said in the DM that Bendjima then leaked on Instagram.
A few days later, Scott and Amelia Gray split. "Never settle for less," the model's Instagram Story read when news of the breakup made rounds (via E!). Now, it seems that the 20-year-old model may be getting the last laugh.
Amelia Gray Hamlin shaded ex Scott Disick in a subtle way
In case you haven't heard, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are getting hitched. The reality star shared the good news on Instagram when she posted a series of photos of her and Barker hugging on a beach surrounded by red roses and white candles. "Forever," the caption read. Friends and family of Kourtney and fans alike congratulated the newly engaged couple in the comments, and even Amelia Gray Hamlin weighed in on the incredible milestone.
While the model didn't offer a comment on the engagement, she did show her support in a subtle way by "liking" Khloe Kardashian's post of the sweet moment, per Us Weekly. "LOVE conquers all things," Khloe wrote in the caption, along with a photo of her sister and Barker getting cozy on the beach.
It may just be a simple "like," but it's clear that Amelia Gray is happy for her ex's ex. On the other hand, Scott is reportedly distraught about the whole thing. "Scott is going crazy. He's going to go off the deep end. It's really bad. It's about to get dark," a source told Page Six. However, per another source for Us Weekly, he allegedly still has hopes that Kourtney and Barker will not make it to the aisle: "Scott still thinks that they could call things off before the wedding."