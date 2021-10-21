Is This The Real Reason Prince William And Kate Middleton Could Be Coming To The US?

Prince William and Kate Middleton could be heading back to the U.S. — but maybe not for the reason you might think. The two have made no secret of their love of North America (who could forget when they donned cowboy hats in Calgary, Canada, in 2011?) but haven't been spotted in the U.S. since December 2014. The two made their first trip together to New York at the time, but it was so long ago that Kate was actually pregnant with Prince George. They've since welcomed two more children into the world, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The two very much made the most of their American adventure, taking in the sights of Manhattan and Washington. The couple attended charity events and even met with then President Barack Obama, while the colours of The Empire State Building changed to mirror the Union Jack — showing off red, white, and blue — to welcome them to the Big Apple (via Insider). What a warm and patriotic welcome indeed!

The most American thing of all though? That had to be when William and Kate attended a Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets game at the Barclays Center where they met up with America's own version of a royal couple, Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Seriously, how did the world handle so much royalty in one place!?

It sounds like now is the time for a return visit, but why exactly are Kate and William reportedly so keen to head back?