RHOP's Karen Huger Spills Hilarious 'Tea' On Nicki Minaj
The Grande Dame, also known as Mrs. Karen Huger of "The Real Housewives of Potomac," is known to be a larger-than-life character on the show. Everything she does is extravagant — just take a look at her Season 1 tagline (per Bravo): "In Potomac, it's not about who you know, it's who you are. And I'm everything."
Speaking of knowing everyone, Karen's Rolodex is probably bursting at the seams with famous celebrities. Apparently, she even knows Nicki Minaj, who surprised the housewives by coming to the "RHOP" reunion special to host for a little bit. "Nicki and I have followed each other for many years, since I came onto the platform," Karen told E! News' "Daily Pop." "So it was really nice to meet her and see how powerfully intelligent she is and how fair she is, because she's a huge fan of Ray Huger."
Even though it seems like everything is good between Minaj and Karen, that still didn't stop Karen from spilling some sweet Nicki tea while being interviewed on "The Real."
Nicki Minaj has the hots for Karen Huger's husband
Karen Huger doesn't play about three things: Her money, her daughter, or her man, Raymond Huger. So, when Nicki Minaj came to "The Real Housewives of Potomac" reunion and paid Ray a little too much attention, Karen had to check Minaj real quick. Karen talked about the hilarious interaction to co-hosts Adrienne Bailonn and Garcelle Beauvais on "The Real."
"I can tell you Nicki Minaj has the hots for my husband," Karen candidly said, in a joking manner, of course. "Thats a little tea. No, but on a serious note, she's a famous person and we all had to take our cameras and do our selfies with her. But when it was Ray's time, she said, 'Ray Ray!' and she said, 'Oh stop, bring me my camera,'" Karen continued. "She personally taped her video with Ray Ray, and so I photobombed." Karen also gave an update on what the "RHOP" reunion will entail. "It's legendary," Karen said. "It's going to be everything."
Word on the street is Karen wasn't the only housewife Nicki might've gone toe-to-toe with, but it wasn't over anyone's husband, either. According to Entertainment Tonight, Nicki also gave Candiace Dillard and the other housewives proverbial lashings, as well. "Let me clear this up. The Queen did show up, she looked amazing. She went in on me, but she went in on everybody," Candiace said. "She held back not at all. No holds barred. Gave us the business. Read us all for filth. And I would do it again."