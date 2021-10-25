RHOP's Karen Huger Spills Hilarious 'Tea' On Nicki Minaj

The Grande Dame, also known as Mrs. Karen Huger of "The Real Housewives of Potomac," is known to be a larger-than-life character on the show. Everything she does is extravagant — just take a look at her Season 1 tagline (per Bravo): "In Potomac, it's not about who you know, it's who you are. And I'm everything."

Speaking of knowing everyone, Karen's Rolodex is probably bursting at the seams with famous celebrities. Apparently, she even knows Nicki Minaj, who surprised the housewives by coming to the "RHOP" reunion special to host for a little bit. "Nicki and I have followed each other for many years, since I came onto the platform," Karen told E! News' "Daily Pop." "So it was really nice to meet her and see how powerfully intelligent she is and how fair she is, because she's a huge fan of Ray Huger."

Even though it seems like everything is good between Minaj and Karen, that still didn't stop Karen from spilling some sweet Nicki tea while being interviewed on "The Real."