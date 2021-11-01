How A Simple Phone Call On Halloween Changed Harry And Meghan's Life Forever

Meghan Markle has thrown her weight behind the paid leave movement. In October, she penned an open letter to Senator Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi addressing her concerns and asking them to consider the "working mom or parent is facing the conflict of being present or being paid." The Duchess of Sussex also noted that she and Harry were privileged enough to be able to spend time with baby Lilibet Diana after her birth in June. "No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child (or a loved one, or themselves, as we would see with a comprehensive paid leave plan)," she said.

But Meghan also puts her money where her mouth is. People reported that the duchess donated $25 Starbucks gift cards, via the Archewell Foundation, to PL+US staffers. The non-profit organization is fighting for paid medical and family leave by 2022. The communications director of PL+US, Neil Sroka, took to Twitter to thank Meghan for the kind gesture. He called the act "unbelievably classy... and necessary."

Even though she's no longer a working royal, the duchess has learned how to use her clout to further the causes that she's passionate about. But, at the start of Prince Harry and Meghan's romance, the couple did not know what to expect from the press, and what went down on Halloween 2016 has forever impacted their relationship.