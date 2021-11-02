Karlie Kloss Gives A Rare Glimpse Of Son On Halloween

Karlie Kloss was all about the treats over tricks for Halloween as she gave fans a rare glimpse of her little boy. The former Victoria's Secret model and OG member of Taylor Swift's infamous girl squad has kept her life as a mom pretty private, which makes her spooky season share all the more touching.

Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner (yep, brother to Jared Kushner), welcomed their first child together into the world back in March, with Kushner sharing an adorable snap of their bundle of joy on Instagram shortly after he was born. "Welcome to the world," he captioned the snap alongside a globe emoji. The image didn't show the youngster's face but did show him wearing a baby blue hat.

A few weeks later, Kloss confirmed the name and official birthdate of her son. Ivanka Trump's sister-in-law shared a photo to her own Instagram which showed her hand with a "Mama" gold ring wrapped around her finger as she held on to his tiny hand. The businesswoman wrote in the caption, "Levi Joseph 3.11.21" with a blue heart emoji.

Now, the former "Project Runway" host offered up what may be our best (and cutest!) look yet at little Levi as they showed off their matching outfits for October 31.