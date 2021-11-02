Karlie Kloss Gives A Rare Glimpse Of Son On Halloween
Karlie Kloss was all about the treats over tricks for Halloween as she gave fans a rare glimpse of her little boy. The former Victoria's Secret model and OG member of Taylor Swift's infamous girl squad has kept her life as a mom pretty private, which makes her spooky season share all the more touching.
Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner (yep, brother to Jared Kushner), welcomed their first child together into the world back in March, with Kushner sharing an adorable snap of their bundle of joy on Instagram shortly after he was born. "Welcome to the world," he captioned the snap alongside a globe emoji. The image didn't show the youngster's face but did show him wearing a baby blue hat.
A few weeks later, Kloss confirmed the name and official birthdate of her son. Ivanka Trump's sister-in-law shared a photo to her own Instagram which showed her hand with a "Mama" gold ring wrapped around her finger as she held on to his tiny hand. The businesswoman wrote in the caption, "Levi Joseph 3.11.21" with a blue heart emoji.
Now, the former "Project Runway" host offered up what may be our best (and cutest!) look yet at little Levi as they showed off their matching outfits for October 31.
Karlie Kloss's son's Batbaby costume
Karlie Kloss celebrated Halloween by showing off her son, Levi's, Batman costume. In one of the most adorable photos from the season posted to her Instagram, Kloss rocked a black Batwoman superhero costume with cat ears on her head as she held up Levi. The youngster matched his supermodel mom in an all-blue Batman ensemble, even rocking the sweetest little Batman mask.
"Da na nah na na nah na na nah na BATBABY," Kloss jokingly captioned the snap, in which she showed off the biggest smile in the photo. We didn't quite get a glimpse at the little boy's face though, as she covered it with a blue heart emoji for privacy reasons.
Kloss had kept little Levi's face in all of her public posts so far, including in June when she shared a photo of Levi sleeping on his dad, Joshua Kushner's, chest. "Happy first father's day to our everything," she captioned that Instagram snap, that time covering Levi's face with a white heart.
But don't think Kloss is keeping little Levi under lock and key. Though she's chosen not to show his face on social media, he already has a very active social life, even visiting Walt Disney World with his family in June when he was just three months old. "Levi's first visit to the happiest place on earth and mommy's 1253th," she joked in the caption of her Instagram upload.
What a lucky (and adorable) little boy!