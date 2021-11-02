What Huma Abedin Has To Say About Hillary Clinton's Marriage

Former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, who is also the estranged wife of disgraced U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner, has released a memoir that sheds insight into both her personal life and her political life. Abedin most famously served as the former Secretary of State's deputy chief of staff from 2009 to 2013 under the Obama administration. But she also interned for Hillary in the mid-'90s — when Bill Clinton was president, and when he infamously had an affair with another intern, Monica Lewinsky. In fact, a large chunk of her memoir, "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds," concentrates on her experience as a member of her boss' inner circle at that time.

In a November 1 interview with CBS News, Abedin spoke with anchor Norah O'Donnell about the Clinton-Lewinsky affair — a situation that has not only become only more timely as people question the power dynamics in the relationship, but with the release of the latest season of "American Crime Story," which centers on the 1998 Bill Clinton impeachment scandal.

So what did Abedin have to say about it all?