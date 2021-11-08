What Did Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Say About The Astroworld Tragedy?

On November 5, rapper Travis Scott hosted and performed at his annual music festival, Astroworld, where eight people reportedly died and dozens of others were injured. Many of the attendees described how disorganized and dangerous the event became. "I got there around 3 and saw people already struggling to stand straight," concertgoer Neema Djavadzadeh told The New York Times. "There was a lot of mob mentality going on, people willing to do whatever to be in line for merch, food, shows, you name it. A lot of fights broke out throughout the day." As Vanessa Johnson, another concertgoer, told the publication, "You can literally jump in the air and you're there in the air — it's like if your hands are up, your hands are staying up."

Celebrities also added their two cents on the aftermath of Astroworld. SZA, who was a headliner at the Astroworld festival, tweeted, "Speechless about last night I'm actually in shock n don't even know what to say .. just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives." Roddy Rich, another rapper who performed at Astroworld, posted on his Instagram Story (via BuzzFeed) that he plans to donate his earnings from the festival to the families that were affected. Scott even wrote a short apology on the Notes app and tweeted said thoughts, following that up with an Instagram Story conveying his feelings while looking distressed.

But one person that wasn't expected to speak on this situation — but has contributed to the conversation nonetheless — is Ireland Baldwin, who has a lot of thoughts about what unfolded.