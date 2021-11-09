Janelle Brown's Confusing Housing Situation Explained
What's really going on with "Sister Wives" star Janelle Brown's living situation? While the TLC star's polygamous relationship with Kody Brown and his multiple other wives has no doubt raised a few eyebrows, while where Janelle lives has also been a big storyline on the show.
Back in June, Janelle confirmed that she was taking on what she described as "an adventure" as she shared a snap on Instagram of what appeared to be a luxury trailer. In the caption of the upload, the reality star explained that the house she was renting had been sold by the owner, and so, she'd decided on "an alternative path to trying to find another rental."
"Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I'm sure, rentals are even harder to come by," she continued, adding that she would be staying in the RV that was "camped on our property." Janelle and Kody have six children together, but only the younger three still lived with her when she made the move into the trailer.
As fans of the show will already know, the Brown family live on a plot of land called Coyote Pass in Flagstaff, Arizona, which they bought after moving from Las Vegas in 2019. Where each wife lives as well as who's renting homes and buying them has been a big source of contention on the series.
Well, now there's been another development on Janelle's confusing housing situation...
Janelle Brown left her trailer
Janelle Brown confirmed on Instagram on November 7 that she was saying bye bye to her Coyote Pass trailer for a few months with the expectation of returning to it in the spring. She explained the trailer would be going onto storage and she and her children would find "short term housing" as they didn't want to stay in the trailer over the winter. "Next year I should be able to plug into infrastructure (i.e. electric, sewer, water). I loved loved loved living out on the land and look forward to next spring," the "Sister Wives" star wrote.
It's not clear exactly where Janelle will be residing in the meantime, though the "Sister Wives" clan's living situation has been much discussed over the years.
Kody Brown's initial plan after leaving Las Vegas was to have all of his wives and children under one roof in a big home he was going to build on their Coyote Pass land, though each of the wives made it pretty clear they did not want to live in the same house (via In Touch). It was then decided that the unique family would live in four separate houses on the land, though a delay in selling the four properties they owned while living in Sin City meant progress on the new homes became delayed.
As for when Kody and his wives will have multiple houses on Coyote Pass? Watch this space...