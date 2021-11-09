Janelle Brown's Confusing Housing Situation Explained

What's really going on with "Sister Wives" star Janelle Brown's living situation? While the TLC star's polygamous relationship with Kody Brown and his multiple other wives has no doubt raised a few eyebrows, while where Janelle lives has also been a big storyline on the show.

Back in June, Janelle confirmed that she was taking on what she described as "an adventure" as she shared a snap on Instagram of what appeared to be a luxury trailer. In the caption of the upload, the reality star explained that the house she was renting had been sold by the owner, and so, she'd decided on "an alternative path to trying to find another rental."

"Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I'm sure, rentals are even harder to come by," she continued, adding that she would be staying in the RV that was "camped on our property." Janelle and Kody have six children together, but only the younger three still lived with her when she made the move into the trailer.

As fans of the show will already know, the Brown family live on a plot of land called Coyote Pass in Flagstaff, Arizona, which they bought after moving from Las Vegas in 2019. Where each wife lives as well as who's renting homes and buying them has been a big source of contention on the series.

Well, now there's been another development on Janelle's confusing housing situation...