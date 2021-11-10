The Real Reason Angelina Jolie Refuses To Watch Her Films

Angelina Jolie is known as an actor and an activist. The "Eternals" star has stood up for LGBTQ+ inclusion while promoting the latest Marvel film. The Marvel movie was banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait for showing a same-sex couple's kiss, per The Hollywood Reporter. Jolie spoke out against the ban, telling news.com.au that she was "sad" for those who couldn't see the movie and that she was "proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes out."

Censors in the gulf countries asked Marvel to take out the kissing scenes, and Jolie didn't hold back her feelings during an Australian "Eternals" press event. News.com.au reported that Jolie said, "I still don't understand how we live in a world today where there's still [people who] would not see the family Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love. How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, doesn't approve or appreciate it is ignorant."

It's no surprise that the Oscar-winning actor is advocating for the LGBTQ+ community, but it was a surprise to learn that Jolie refuses to actually watch her own films.