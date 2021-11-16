Why Did Christina Haack's Fiancé Walk 3 Miles In The Middle Of The Night To Get Her Medicine?

Christina Haack took to Instagram on November 15 to share a snap of Joshua Hall alongside a sweet caption, sharing he'd walked three miles at 3 a.m. just so he could get her some antacid. The snap showed Joshua sitting at a table (presumably opposite Christina) with an open bottle of champagne on the table in front of him.

She added in the caption that she was shooting a commercial in Florida when she needed the medicine. "My man. My [crown emoji], my protector, my [eternity symbol]," she added of her fiancé. "He's the best partner in everything. Waiting at the airport and ready to be back home with my loves."

Her latest gushing tribute to her man came after Christina previously described Joshua as being her "Ride or Die" in another sweet Instagram post in July. She shared a selfie showing them in the car together as she referenced her rocky past with relationships. "Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors," she wrote in the caption.

She then sweetly added, "this woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me." Christina has two children, Taylor and Brayden, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and a son, Hudson, with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

Joshua definitely sounds like a keeper to us!