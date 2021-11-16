Why Did Christina Haack's Fiancé Walk 3 Miles In The Middle Of The Night To Get Her Medicine?
It seems like Christina Haack may finally have found her true love. Haack hasn't exactly had the easiest time when it comes to romance, undergoing several very public breakups (including her high-profile splits from her two former husbands, Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead) before unapologetically introducing the world to her new man in July via Instagram.
The "Flip or Flop" and "Christina on the Coast" star didn't give too much away about her boyfriend at the time, but shared a snap of them together at the beach and told fans, "the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore." She added that she "felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself" before letting the public in on her latest relationship, noting they'd gotten to know one another in private over a few months.
It was then confirmed that Christina's new man is Joshua Hall, and she proudly announced she and Joshua were engaged in a sweet Instagram post in September. The confirmation came after weeks of speculation after Christina was spotted multiple times with a huge rock on that special finger.
Christina has since revealed the extreme lengths her fiancé is willing to go to keep her happy and healthy, opening up the sweetest thing Joshua did for her in her time of need.
Joshua Hall is Christina Haack's 'protector'
Christina Haack took to Instagram on November 15 to share a snap of Joshua Hall alongside a sweet caption, sharing he'd walked three miles at 3 a.m. just so he could get her some antacid. The snap showed Joshua sitting at a table (presumably opposite Christina) with an open bottle of champagne on the table in front of him.
She added in the caption that she was shooting a commercial in Florida when she needed the medicine. "My man. My [crown emoji], my protector, my [eternity symbol]," she added of her fiancé. "He's the best partner in everything. Waiting at the airport and ready to be back home with my loves."
Her latest gushing tribute to her man came after Christina previously described Joshua as being her "Ride or Die" in another sweet Instagram post in July. She shared a selfie showing them in the car together as she referenced her rocky past with relationships. "Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors," she wrote in the caption.
She then sweetly added, "this woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me." Christina has two children, Taylor and Brayden, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and a son, Hudson, with her second husband, Ant Anstead.
Joshua definitely sounds like a keeper to us!