Howard Stern Can't Stop Ranting About Aaron Rodgers
It's pretty safe to say that Aaron Rodgers is not Howard Stern's favorite person right now. The radio stalwart and former "America's Got Talent" judge has certainly made no secret of the fact that he's not exactly going to be sitting in the bleachers with an "I heart Aaron" sign, as he's taken aim at the football star once again.
Stern first slammed Rodgers on November 8 after the Green Bay Packers quarterback hit the headlines for catching COVID-19 when it was confirmed he was not vaccinated. It's since become clear that Rodgers has also taken a stand against wearing masks indoors.
Speaking on his Sirius XM radio show, Stern got stern (pun intended) as he told listeners, "If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast. What he did to his fellow teammates... This f***ing guy. They should throw him out of the league so fast." Stern then continued, "You know that whole bulls*** game, 'Yeah I have the antibodies.' I don't know where these guys get their information from. He said he got his information from Joe Rogan. With all due respect, Joe Rogan's a guy. You've got doctors who study in medical school. I don't know what has happened to this country."
In typical Howard Stern fashion, he's now got even more to say about the controversial quarterback and, well, he's not exactly extending an olive branch.
Howard Stern called Aaron Rodgers a 'scumbag'
Aaron Rodgers was very much back in Howard Stern's firing line again after his vaccination rant, as Stern continued to call out Shailene Woodley's fiancé on his Sirius XM show on November 22.
"This f***ing Aaron Rodgers, he's a scumbag! Because he lied! Forget about the part that he didn't take the vaccine, he lied to everybody," Stern said to a caller (via Mediaite), referring to Rodgers' claim during a press conference over the summer that he was "immunized" when asked about his vaccination status. "He put people in danger. People have families. He's a f***head and the NFL should be ashamed of themselves," Stern added.
The radio legend then touched on Rodgers' injury and quipped, "Did he go to the doctor or did he go to Joe Rogan?... I bet you he went to a doctor, so he goes to doctors for everything else, but on the vaccine, he's listening to Joe Rogan."
Rodgers doesn't appear to have publicly responded to Stern's comments, but did speak about returning to work after finishing his 10-day isolation period on November 14. Rodgers said during a virtual press conference it was "good to be back with the guys, good to be back at home, good to be on the field," adding, "I am happy. Just a little tired. It has been a long 10 days."
Chances of Howard Stern and Aaron Rodgers exchanging Christmas cards this year? We're gonna go for a big fat zero.