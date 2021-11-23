Howard Stern Can't Stop Ranting About Aaron Rodgers

It's pretty safe to say that Aaron Rodgers is not Howard Stern's favorite person right now. The radio stalwart and former "America's Got Talent" judge has certainly made no secret of the fact that he's not exactly going to be sitting in the bleachers with an "I heart Aaron" sign, as he's taken aim at the football star once again.

Stern first slammed Rodgers on November 8 after the Green Bay Packers quarterback hit the headlines for catching COVID-19 when it was confirmed he was not vaccinated. It's since become clear that Rodgers has also taken a stand against wearing masks indoors.

Speaking on his Sirius XM radio show, Stern got stern (pun intended) as he told listeners, "If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast. What he did to his fellow teammates... This f***ing guy. They should throw him out of the league so fast." Stern then continued, "You know that whole bulls*** game, 'Yeah I have the antibodies.' I don't know where these guys get their information from. He said he got his information from Joe Rogan. With all due respect, Joe Rogan's a guy. You've got doctors who study in medical school. I don't know what has happened to this country."

In typical Howard Stern fashion, he's now got even more to say about the controversial quarterback and, well, he's not exactly extending an olive branch.