Are Charges Coming In The Gabby Petito Murder Investigation?

Only days after autopsy results were made public for Brian Laundrie, the former fiance of and person of interest in the homicide of 21-year-old Gabby Petito, it appears there might be an unexpected development in a case many presumed would never head to court. Petito's murder, which first gained attention nationwide after the aspiring travel van influencer was reported missing in early September, was by all appearances put to rest after Laundrie's remains were later discovered in late October.

Though Laundrie — who was found to have died by suicide in a wooded Florida park after evading federal authorities — was declared a person of interest in the case by federal authorities, his actions during and after the search for Petito cemented his culpability in the eyes of the public. In short: case closed.

But according to a November 23 report by People magazine, a recent statement made by a lawyer representing the Petito family raises questions as to whether there might be other avenues of justice for her friends and loved ones. Is it possible that others might be, by legal definition, responsible for the tragic events that ensued?