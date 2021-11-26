Famous Comedian Makes A Cringeworthy Joke About Meghan Markle And Nick Jonas

The Jonas Brothers are making headlines for their Netflix special "Jonas Brothers Family Roast" hosted by SNL's Kenan Thompson. Everyone from Pete Davidson to John Legend roasted the boy band — and nothing was off limits. "We've had conversations [about] boundaries but we're also brothers. Boundaries schmoundaries," Joe Jonas previously told Entertainment Weekly about the special.

Among Hollywood's funniest comedians were the wives of the entertainers, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas, who refer to themselves as the "J-Sisters" per E! News. The women did not take it easy on their spouses. Chopra poked fun at the age difference between her and Nick Jonas, "Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. Yes. We do, and there are many '90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain them to him," she said. Turner went after the purity ring her husband Joe used to wear. "To be honest, Joe and the purity ring thing was kind of like a modern-day 'Cinderella,'" Turner joked. "Joe tried to find a match for his purity ring a few times, but finally the finger fit me." Thompson delivered the jokes on behalf of Kevin's wife, who had lost her voice. "Kevin is truly the best dad, and like most people, our daughters don't even know that he's famous," Danielle teased via Thompson.

So, what did the comedians of the bunch have to say about the pop stars?