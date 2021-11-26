Famous Comedian Makes A Cringeworthy Joke About Meghan Markle And Nick Jonas
The Jonas Brothers are making headlines for their Netflix special "Jonas Brothers Family Roast" hosted by SNL's Kenan Thompson. Everyone from Pete Davidson to John Legend roasted the boy band — and nothing was off limits. "We've had conversations [about] boundaries but we're also brothers. Boundaries schmoundaries," Joe Jonas previously told Entertainment Weekly about the special.
Among Hollywood's funniest comedians were the wives of the entertainers, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas, who refer to themselves as the "J-Sisters" per E! News. The women did not take it easy on their spouses. Chopra poked fun at the age difference between her and Nick Jonas, "Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. Yes. We do, and there are many '90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain them to him," she said. Turner went after the purity ring her husband Joe used to wear. "To be honest, Joe and the purity ring thing was kind of like a modern-day 'Cinderella,'" Turner joked. "Joe tried to find a match for his purity ring a few times, but finally the finger fit me." Thompson delivered the jokes on behalf of Kevin's wife, who had lost her voice. "Kevin is truly the best dad, and like most people, our daughters don't even know that he's famous," Danielle teased via Thompson.
So, what did the comedians of the bunch have to say about the pop stars?
Jack Whitehall goes after Priyanka's friend Meghan Markle during roast
Celebrities, friends, family members, and even wives gathered to roast Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas for the Netflix special "Jonas Brothers Family Roast." One of the roasters was actor and comedian Jack Whitehall, best known for his roles in "Fresh Meat" and "Bad Education."
Unfortunately, the Jonas Brothers weren't the only ones insulted during his comedic monologue. Whitehall called Nick the "Meghan Markle of pop" for breaking up the band. "I'm not gonna stand up here and play the blame game," the British comedian continued. "We could be here all night going, 'Oh Nick said this. Nick did that.' No, it was a mutual decision to break up so that Nick could focus on his solo career. No one's to blame except Nick whose fault it definitely was." Priyanka Chopra, a close friend of Meghan's, was clearly unbothered by the joke and was seen laughing at the remark, per Daily Mail.
For more Jonas Brother jokes, the whole comedy special is streaming on Netflix now.