Royal Expert Speculates What It Would Be Like If William And Kate Stayed With Meghan And Harry In The US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in the United States for quite some time now, after moving to California in March 2020 as they stepped down as senior working members of the royal family, per the Los Angeles Times. However, despite their relocation and various trips, including returns to the U.K. and charity events in New York City, they themselves haven't been visited by the other members of the royal family. Given Prince Harry's brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, are scheduled to visit the United States sometime next year, it's only logical to assume the couple might stay at Harry and Meghan's Montecito home.

According to ITV, William's environmental project, The Earthshot Prize, hosts an awards program annually in a new city, leaving Los Angeles wide open to possibility. Despite the odds, royal experts who study the family's dynamic are saying that even if William and Kate happened to wind up choosing Los Angeles for the award event, their reunion with Harry and Meghan might not be as clean-cut as one might expect.