Alec Baldwin Has Something To Say To Donald Trump About The Rust Shooting
Alec Baldwin finally broke his silence on former President Donald Trump's comments against him. In October, Baldwin became a central part of the tragedy that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. At the time, he was on the set of the film "Rust" and was handed a prop firearm that supposedly didn't contain any live rounds. What was supposed to be a rehearsal turned out to be a fatal accident when the gun ejected bullets and harmed the aforementioned crew members.
"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he said in a statement (via Twitter). "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."
Trump, who has been a longtime critic of Baldwin largely due to his portrayal of Trump on "Saturday Night Live," made some disparaging comments about the incident on "The Chris Stigall Show" podcast. "He's a troubled guy. There's something wrong with him. I've watched him for years. He gets into fistfights with reporters," he said (via Business Insider). "He's a cuckoo-bird, he's a nutjob. And usually, when there's somebody like that, you know, in my opinion, he had something to do with it." Now, Baldwin's firing back.
Alec Baldwin responds to Donald Trump's controversial comments
One of the most pressing concerns about the accidental "Rust" shooting is how live ammunition ended up inside the prop firearm. In the same podcast, Donald Trump insinuated that it was Alec Baldwin who may have purposely placed the bullets in the chamber. "As bad as it may have been kept, meaning you know the people that take care of the equipment and the guns and everything else," Trump said. "But even if it was loaded, and that's a weird thing — maybe he loaded it."
Now, in Baldwin's recent interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, the actor voiced his thoughts about the former president's comments. "[Trump] said I did it deliberately. And I thought to myself, just when you think that things can't get more surreal, here's the former president of the United States making a comment on this tragic situation," he said, via People. "I don't think that anybody has said anything about — has used this as an opportunity — other than people you would fully expect to have done that."
Baldwin also made the revelation that he has some "ideas" as to how bullets made their way into the prop gun, but he's leaving it to authorities to form a conclusion. Right now, Baldwin's main priority is to find peace amid all the controversy. "I want to just live my life in peace and I've had all these people say, 'You're a murderer and you didn't do this. You didn't do that.' It's been very tough."