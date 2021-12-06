Alec Baldwin Has Something To Say To Donald Trump About The Rust Shooting

Alec Baldwin finally broke his silence on former President Donald Trump's comments against him. In October, Baldwin became a central part of the tragedy that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. At the time, he was on the set of the film "Rust" and was handed a prop firearm that supposedly didn't contain any live rounds. What was supposed to be a rehearsal turned out to be a fatal accident when the gun ejected bullets and harmed the aforementioned crew members.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he said in a statement (via Twitter). "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Trump, who has been a longtime critic of Baldwin largely due to his portrayal of Trump on "Saturday Night Live," made some disparaging comments about the incident on "The Chris Stigall Show" podcast. "He's a troubled guy. There's something wrong with him. I've watched him for years. He gets into fistfights with reporters," he said (via Business Insider). "He's a cuckoo-bird, he's a nutjob. And usually, when there's somebody like that, you know, in my opinion, he had something to do with it." Now, Baldwin's firing back.