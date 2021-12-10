How Melania Trump Could Now Be In Hot Water Over One Of Donald Trump's Scandals

As the first year of President Joe Biden's first term in office draws to a close, large swathes of the American public can't help but be focused (or even fascinated) on the final months of the presidential term before it. It's not for lack of trying; ever since Donald Trump left office by the skin of his teeth, proclaiming the first bout of his many, many baseless and unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, the erstwhile commander-in-chief has seemingly done his best to keep his name in the media spotlight, Twitter notwithstanding.

But despite Trump and his inner circle's most fervent hopes, the latest Trump-fueled press has been far from positive. Amid a slew of subpoenas (and in some cases, charges of contempt) issued by the January 6 House select committee related to their investigation of the events of that day and Trump's puzzling and somewhat bizarre foray into social media with his app Social Truth, the public has, despite it all, been hit with the same election-related, distracting refrain. But now, the latest story regarding the leader of Trump-land isn't confined to Trump himself — and could possibly speak to how Trump, his wife and former FLOTUS Melania Trump, and other members of their brood knowingly put others in danger.