How Melania Trump Could Now Be In Hot Water Over One Of Donald Trump's Scandals
As the first year of President Joe Biden's first term in office draws to a close, large swathes of the American public can't help but be focused (or even fascinated) on the final months of the presidential term before it. It's not for lack of trying; ever since Donald Trump left office by the skin of his teeth, proclaiming the first bout of his many, many baseless and unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, the erstwhile commander-in-chief has seemingly done his best to keep his name in the media spotlight, Twitter notwithstanding.
But despite Trump and his inner circle's most fervent hopes, the latest Trump-fueled press has been far from positive. Amid a slew of subpoenas (and in some cases, charges of contempt) issued by the January 6 House select committee related to their investigation of the events of that day and Trump's puzzling and somewhat bizarre foray into social media with his app Social Truth, the public has, despite it all, been hit with the same election-related, distracting refrain. But now, the latest story regarding the leader of Trump-land isn't confined to Trump himself — and could possibly speak to how Trump, his wife and former FLOTUS Melania Trump, and other members of their brood knowingly put others in danger.
Melania Trump and others reportedly knew about Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis days before his national debate
Excerpts from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' newly published Trumpian tell-all, "The Chief's Chief," revealed that not only had the ex-president tested positively for COVID-19 and knew about it a number of days earlier than his September 29, 2020 debate against current President Joe Biden, but Melania Trump and a number of other family members were also likely to have been exposed by Trump, according to The Guardian. In short: members of the Trump family had allegedly knowingly been in contact with the disease and, by virtue of their actions, appeared not to care about possibly spreading a deadly disease to whoever they came in contact with. This was compounded by their refusal to wear masks at the September 2020 debate, making them the only people besides Trump, Biden, and moderator Chris Wallace (all of whom were exempted from the mandate) to flout the health measures.
Speaking with The Washington Post, George Washington University public health professor Leana Wen remarked on how dangerous their attendance at the debate actually was. "People who have close contact with individuals who test positive for [COVID-19] should be in quarantine," said Wen. "If they had known that they were in close contact with someone who tested positive and were symptomatic, they shouldn't have gone to the event at all ... they knowingly exposed others and flouted public health guidelines."