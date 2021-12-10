Hilaria Baldwin's Latest Rant Has Fans Confused

Hilaria Baldwin is outspoken and often posts about topics close to her heart on social media. In November, Alec Baldwin's wife slammed the paparazzi in an Instagram Story slamming the "ugly the collection of celeb 'news,' complaining how "it just feels so awful" and "destroys mental health." Of course, the post was in reference to the attention she and husband Alec Baldwin had received following the tragic shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust." Baldwin has received criticism for his role in the accident, and it has taken on a toll — the actor broke down in tears when rehashing the moment to ABC's George Stephanopoulos on December 2.

So it's no surprise Hilaria often uses social media to defend her husband, Alec, as well as provide updates on their family. Shortly after the shooting, Hilaria let fans know how Alec and the fam were in an Instagram post. Hilaria shared a video of the Baldwin children playing in Vermont, with the caption, "Checking in and sharing a few moments. Being together. I know you worry. We love you and miss you." Although there are plenty of critics, her posts have received positive comments, too.

However, Hilaria's latest social media rant has many fans confused — and irritated.