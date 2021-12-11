Lamar Odom's Off The Field Behavior Confirms What We Suspected All Along

It's been a tough couple of years for Lamar Odom. After he retired from the NBA, the basketball player, who also happens to be Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband, experienced a near-fatal incident, something that he admitted was hard to recover from.

Odom had long battled drug addiction, and in October 2015, he was found unconscious in a brothel in Nevada. He said that, at the time, he was doing cocaine "pretty much every second of free time" and that he "couldn't control it." He didn't even have any particular reason for doing drugs. "It was just an asinine decision I made," he wrote in an essay published on The Player's Tribune. "If I knew that it was going to affect my life the way it did, I would've never even thought about it. Never. But I did it. It turned out to be a life-altering decision."

Now it looks like Odom is making a valiant effort to turn his life around. Following his breakup from ex-fiancé Sabrina Parr, he revealed everything he has been doing to put himself in a better place.