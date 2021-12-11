Lamar Odom's Off The Field Behavior Confirms What We Suspected All Along
It's been a tough couple of years for Lamar Odom. After he retired from the NBA, the basketball player, who also happens to be Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband, experienced a near-fatal incident, something that he admitted was hard to recover from.
Odom had long battled drug addiction, and in October 2015, he was found unconscious in a brothel in Nevada. He said that, at the time, he was doing cocaine "pretty much every second of free time" and that he "couldn't control it." He didn't even have any particular reason for doing drugs. "It was just an asinine decision I made," he wrote in an essay published on The Player's Tribune. "If I knew that it was going to affect my life the way it did, I would've never even thought about it. Never. But I did it. It turned out to be a life-altering decision."
Now it looks like Odom is making a valiant effort to turn his life around. Following his breakup from ex-fiancé Sabrina Parr, he revealed everything he has been doing to put himself in a better place.
Lamar Odom says he's 'free' from the demons that once plagued him
Lamar Odom wants everyone to know that he has left his complicated past behind. In a lengthy post on Instagram, the former Los Angeles Lakers player revealed how he left his ex-fiancé Sabrina Parr a year ago because they were "toxic independently and collectively." He said that doing so "broke my heart but saved my soul," and that it almost made him go back to his old ways.
Odom recounted how he had to resort to marijuana and being with a "slew of random women" to avoid feeling lonely, but one day, his soul "opened up" and he realized that he needed to start fresh. 'I wanted and needed to change for ME! My team had worked hard to get me a fresh start. I had to honor that," he said. All his efforts seem to have paid off, as he is now completely sober. "Today, I am free. Drug free. Marijuana free. Relationship free," he wrote. "I am rebuilding a relationship with myself. With my family. I am focused on my faith. My growth. My brand. I am a legend. I own that. I am a recovering addict. I own that too."
And while he is admittedly still a work in progress, he's grateful that his team reminds him of his achievements. He also expressed his utmost gratitude to those who remained supportive of him throughout the whole ordeal. "I truly love you all for loving me," he said.