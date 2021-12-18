Body Language Expert Makes A Strong Statement About Meghan Markle's Behavior

Meghan Markle has been under much scrutiny, especially since she and husband Prince Harry moved to California to start a new life. The royal exit from early 2020 shocked many, but it helped to shape their careers, marking some exciting endeavors for the couple, including Netflix and Spotify deals, among others.

Meghan's popularity dates back to before her association with Harry. She was famous for her role in the American legal drama "Suits," where she played Rachel Zane. Meghan was one of the key faces on the show before she decided to quit post her decision to wed Harry. Meghan's role stood out despite the show's complicated legal jargon — the reason why she gained fans globally. The show's creator, Aaron Lorsch, even revealed in a Twitter Q&A that he loved Meghan's enthusiasm on the show. "[Meghan] brightened the mood wherever she was," Lorsch said. "She would always write a note after reading the season opener and finale, and it always made my day. Among many other things that paints a picture."

Meghan's success with "Suits" didn't come easy. She worked hard to promote the show in public. Now, years later, despite the obvious changes in her life, Meghan's time with the hit legal drama has come under fire once again. A body language expert examined Meghan's behavior during one of the promotional events for "Suits" before meeting her future husband to assess her personality. Here's more on what he had to say.