Body Language Expert Makes A Strong Statement About Meghan Markle's Behavior
Meghan Markle has been under much scrutiny, especially since she and husband Prince Harry moved to California to start a new life. The royal exit from early 2020 shocked many, but it helped to shape their careers, marking some exciting endeavors for the couple, including Netflix and Spotify deals, among others.
Meghan's popularity dates back to before her association with Harry. She was famous for her role in the American legal drama "Suits," where she played Rachel Zane. Meghan was one of the key faces on the show before she decided to quit post her decision to wed Harry. Meghan's role stood out despite the show's complicated legal jargon — the reason why she gained fans globally. The show's creator, Aaron Lorsch, even revealed in a Twitter Q&A that he loved Meghan's enthusiasm on the show. "[Meghan] brightened the mood wherever she was," Lorsch said. "She would always write a note after reading the season opener and finale, and it always made my day. Among many other things that paints a picture."
Meghan's success with "Suits" didn't come easy. She worked hard to promote the show in public. Now, years later, despite the obvious changes in her life, Meghan's time with the hit legal drama has come under fire once again. A body language expert examined Meghan's behavior during one of the promotional events for "Suits" before meeting her future husband to assess her personality. Here's more on what he had to say.
A body language examined Meghan Markle's behavior in this old video
In a YouTube video, body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas, aka The Body Language Guy, detailed Meghan Markle's behavior from a resurfaced video. Per Rosas, Meghan's facial expressions were ever-changing throughout the clip which, per Daily Mail, showed a host introducing the future Duchess of Sussex to the camera.
"The next change comes when she turns to see the camera, which could be seen as her resting face. It's not hard to spot that Meghan has a very intense gaze, or at least that's the look she wants to give the camera," he said, adding that Meghan tried to "play friendly" by raising her eyebrows, which is meant to show "goodwill" to the interviewer. On her clenching the jaw, he said. "Clenching the jaw, most of the time, is trying to release stress. Does it mean that Meghan is angry all the time? Maybe not. But it seems that she has adapted that jaw clenching as a bad habit... But if she adopted this as a bad habit, it's because at some point, she had these intense bouts of emotions that required that facial escape."
Rosas also explained that Meghan's expressions work like a "system" and she often has a "hard time showing genuine smiles." He added that Meghan struggles with hiding her tension from her face, which might be "anger or frustration," and that she wants to "have control of the narrative" as she feels too impacted by the host talking.