Bridget Moynahan Completely Avoids This Question About Chris Noth
It looks like Chris Noth's situation keeps getting worse, and co-star Bridget Moynahan avoided questions about her TV ex-husband, Mr. Big. Noth was dropped from the CBS series "The Equalizer" due to the increasing sexual assault allegations against the actor. On December 16, The Hollywood Reporter dropped two bombshell stories that two women accused Noth of sexual assault. The iconic "Sex and the City" star was accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents in 2004 and 2015. The 67-year-old Noth hit back, calling the allegations "categorically false."
A third woman then came forward, claiming Noth groped and digitally penetrated her in 2010. Daily Beast reported that the woman worked at a restaurant in New York City when the alleged assault occurred; She was 18, and Noth was 55. After the third allegation, a representative for the "And Just Like That..." star told the outlet that Noth "has no knowledge of who this individual is" and "would never cross that line."
Noth's career seemed to be melting down after the third woman came forward. Noth's management company dropped the actor and Peloton pulled its ad featuring Noth as Mr. Big because of the allegations. But Moynahan's non-answer about Noth will turn your head!
Bridget Moynahan gives non-response Chris Noth allegations
Bridget Moynahan, who played Chris Noth's ex-wife Natasha Naginsky, offered a non-response to the sexual assault allegations against her "And Just Like That..." co-star. Moynahan told Elle, "I don't know anything about...it would be inappropriate for me to comment on things I don't have any knowledge of." The "Serendipity" star said she thought the death of Noth's character, Mr. Big, made sense. Moynahan said, "It's part of life — it's part of the lives of women and men of a certain age. It's what's happening."
Moynahan told Elle, "To me, it was like, 'OK, this is the way that they're jumping into it, ripping off the Band-Aid.' Good for them [for] being bold and being real." Moynahan, who shares son Jack with Tom Brady, was surprised by many fans' emotional reaction over Mr. Big's death on the show. The 50-year-old "Blue Bloods" star told Elle some of her friends sobbed over the TV death. But Moynahan said, "These characters have been part of people's lives for so long and they have really gotten invested in the characters' lives; they are grieving for someone they feel like they have known."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).