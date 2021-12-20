Bridget Moynahan Completely Avoids This Question About Chris Noth

Bridget Moynahan, who played Chris Noth's ex-wife Natasha Naginsky, offered a non-response to the sexual assault allegations against her "And Just Like That..." co-star. Moynahan told Elle, "I don't know anything about...it would be inappropriate for me to comment on things I don't have any knowledge of." The "Serendipity" star said she thought the death of Noth's character, Mr. Big, made sense. Moynahan said, "It's part of life — it's part of the lives of women and men of a certain age. It's what's happening."

Moynahan told Elle, "To me, it was like, 'OK, this is the way that they're jumping into it, ripping off the Band-Aid.' Good for them [for] being bold and being real." Moynahan, who shares son Jack with Tom Brady, was surprised by many fans' emotional reaction over Mr. Big's death on the show. The 50-year-old "Blue Bloods" star told Elle some of her friends sobbed over the TV death. But Moynahan said, "These characters have been part of people's lives for so long and they have really gotten invested in the characters' lives; they are grieving for someone they feel like they have known."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).