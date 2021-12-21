Hilaria Baldwin Speaks Out Following Run In With The Police

Hilaria Baldwin has once again taken to her Instagram account to clarify reports suggesting that she and her husband Alec Baldwin were pulled over after a search warrant was issued for Alec's phone in connection to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death. Hilaria made it pretty clear that the reports about the search warrant had nothing to do with the reason why the couple was pulled over in the Hamptons. Hilaria said that she was the one who flagged a police officer down simply because they were being followed by the paparazzi.

"I drove around, with Alec and [our daughter] Carmen in the car until I found a police officer and asked for help from the people chasing me," Hilaria wrote. "One in particular that harasses us in such an ugly way got out and started screaming at the police and at me. Saying he is at work and I am getting in his way — apparently because I won't let him violate me and my family. She made him move [his] car. She told me to always reach out for help." She also attacked the tabloids for getting the story wrong and added that she "won't be silent while you cause harm."

If that weren't enough, Hilaria also filmed a three-and-a-half-minute video addressing the situation, alleging that the photographer claimed to the police that the Baldwins "deserved" their treatment. Meanwhile, Hilaria's critics can't help but wonder what Alec's PR team has to say about that.