How Did Blake Shelton Really Celebrate His First Christmas With Gwen Stefani?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani spent their first Christmas together as a married couple, and the stars brought together traditions old and new for the 2021 holiday.

The two first met on set of "The Voice" back in 2014 and quickly hit it off. After Shelton got down on one knee to propose to the "Hollaback Girl" in 2020, the two held a private ceremony at their Oklahoma ranch in July. Since the wedding, the couple only returned to the ranch to celebrate Thanksgiving with the singer's three boys Apollo, Zuma, and Kingston. "The first year, we made a hot Flamin' Hot Cheetos turkey," Shelton admitted to People about their family Thanksgiving traditions. The country singer then revealed for 2021 the Shelton-Stefanis planned on a bacon-wrapped turkey.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Stefani shared her own Christmas traditions on the heels of her own Christmas day performance at Disneyland. "My parents used to pick us up from school and would be driving down Harvard Boulevard going, 'Oops, we made the wrong turn. I guess we have to go to Disneyland today," said the "Sweet Escape" singer, who continued the yearly Disney tradition with her own kids. "I bring the kids every single year at Christmas time." While Stefani unfortunately didn't bring her boys to Disneyland in 2021, the pop star did take to Instagram to give fans an inside look at her first Christmas with her new hubby Shelton.