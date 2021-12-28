Nicole Kidman Reveals The Huge Star She Replaced To Play Lucille Ball

With the release of Amazon Prime's "Being the Ricardos," fans are finally getting to put their theories to the test, finding out if the casting of Nicole Kidman as famed comedian Lucille Ball was the right choice.

The "Bombshell" actor took the lead in the film that follows the relationship between Ball and her husband, Desi Arnaz, as the couple navigated their hit show, "I Love Lucy," and their marriage. Kidman admitted to The New York Times that re-enacting some famous scenes from "I Love Lucy" was a bit harder than she first anticipated. The one scene that gave Kidman the most trouble was recreating the iconic episode where Lucy Ricardo stomps grapes. Kidman revealed she "only practiced on a floor," so when it came time to act as Ball acting as Lucy Ricardo, she was caught off guard. "The one thing I didn't count on was that there were going to be real grapes. They're actually really slippery."

Speaking to Chris Rock for Variety, Kidman told the comedian she was "way out of [her] comfort zone" playing Ball, spending "an enormous amount of time" studying the comedian that dominated television in the 1950s. "It was like trying to use everything in your arsenal as an actor," the celeb told USA Today. "I was going to have to stretch in a massive way." Kidman's casting didn't sit right with many fans, who are now learning which big name actor was their first choice to play Lucille Ball.