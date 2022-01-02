36% Of People Want Britney Spears To Do This Next With Her Life

Britney Spears is a free woman. Now that her father, Jamie Spears, no longer has control over Britney's person or estate, the iconic pop singer is able to do what she wants — including expose those that wronged her for so many years under the conservatorship.

The "Toxic" hitmaker has already spoken up about her big plans for her newfound freedom. Britney, who is engaged to fiance Sam Asghari, revealed on Instagram she is "thinking about having another baby" with her future husband. During a court hearing leading up to the conservatorship termination, Britney testified to the restrictions her handlers put on her reproductive rights. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she said, per Us Weekly. "I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children."

Be it in her personal or professional life, devoted fans are eager to see what Britney does in the future. We surveyed readers about what they want the pop singer to do next in life and the top answer may surprise you. But before we get to that, here are the runner-up results of what fans want to see Britney do next: have a child (18.12%), record an album (17.79%), star on a reality show (15.32%), and go on tour (12.85%).