36% Of People Want Britney Spears To Do This Next With Her Life
Britney Spears is a free woman. Now that her father, Jamie Spears, no longer has control over Britney's person or estate, the iconic pop singer is able to do what she wants — including expose those that wronged her for so many years under the conservatorship.
The "Toxic" hitmaker has already spoken up about her big plans for her newfound freedom. Britney, who is engaged to fiance Sam Asghari, revealed on Instagram she is "thinking about having another baby" with her future husband. During a court hearing leading up to the conservatorship termination, Britney testified to the restrictions her handlers put on her reproductive rights. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she said, per Us Weekly. "I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children."
Be it in her personal or professional life, devoted fans are eager to see what Britney does in the future. We surveyed readers about what they want the pop singer to do next in life and the top answer may surprise you. But before we get to that, here are the runner-up results of what fans want to see Britney do next: have a child (18.12%), record an album (17.79%), star on a reality show (15.32%), and go on tour (12.85%).
People want to read Britney Spears' tell-all book
Out of over 600 survey responses collected by Nicki Swift, nearly 36% of readers want Britney Spears to become an author now that the conservatorship is over. More specifically, over a third of respondents want Britney to release a tell-all book revealing the secrets behind her decade-long conservatorship.
Fans were miffed when Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, announced she is releasing a memoir originally titled "I Must Confess" — a lyric from Britney's hit song "...Baby One More Time." After Jamie Lynn announced a title change, Britney seemingly trolled her book on Instagram, writing, "I'm thinking of releasing a book next year but I'm having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help. Option #1 ... 'S***, I really don't know' Option #2 ... 'I really care what people think.'"
A book penned by Britney may actually become a reality for fans. In October 2021, the singer took to Instagram to announce she is indeed working on something for readers: a thriller novel. "I'm writing a book about a girl who was murdered ... yet her ghost gets stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn't know how to cross over to the world she use to know!!!!" she wrote. "Coming out of the limbo she has a decision to make ... greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life !!!!" With that, whatever Queen B puts out is sure to become a best-seller.