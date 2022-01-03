Betty White's Agent Reveals What The Star Firmly Believed Before Her Death

Following her December 31 death, Betty White's agent and friend Jeff Witjas told People that he always made sure to tell the actor how much she was loved by her fans. "She knew it, but I would tell her often," he said. "Even when she wasn't working, I said, 'Betty, millions of people out there are still asking for you. You're getting your fan letters, I'm getting offers for you.' I don't know if she ever embraced it, [or] really, really felt it. The extent of it. I really don't. I would always reinforce it with her because I always felt she should know that. I never wanted her to think while she was sitting at home, that the world has passed her by. It never did."

Witjas also shared that White was always a positive person, always looking at the bright side of things, and even took the time to respond to fan letters up until she couldn't. "I know there was a period where she would address all the fan letters," Witjas told People. "I think, she just didn't have the energy to respond the way she used to. She was reading, she just lived her life."

The outpouring of love White has received since her death shows just a fraction of how much she impacted people's lives with her work. And thanks to the magic of television, we'll have White with us on screen and in our hearts forever.