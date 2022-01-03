The Real Reason Two Of Donald Trump's Kids Were Just Subpoenaed

Despite no longer being in the public eye as the president of the United States, Donald Trump is still making his fair share of headlines. The latest — an update on a civil investigation into his business practices. New York Attorney General Letitia James' inquiry focuses on whether Donald "inflated the value of his assets to secure bank loans" while "understating them elsewhere to reduce his tax bill," according to The New York Times. Just ahead of the Christmas holiday the Trump Organization issued a lawsuit against the AG to "halt or limit" the ongoing investigation (per CNN).

"Letitia James is the single most unethical Attorney General this country has ever seen," said Alina Habba, an attorney representing the Trump Organization, per CNN. "The way she has weaponized her office through this political witch hunt exceeds all bounds of prosecutorial standards and violates basic constitutional rights. Her actions are a threat to our democracy and I plan to hold her accountable to the fullest extent."

It was not previously known that, at the time of Donald's subpoena, two of his children also received subpoenas as well.