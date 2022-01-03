The Real Reason Two Of Donald Trump's Kids Were Just Subpoenaed
Despite no longer being in the public eye as the president of the United States, Donald Trump is still making his fair share of headlines. The latest — an update on a civil investigation into his business practices. New York Attorney General Letitia James' inquiry focuses on whether Donald "inflated the value of his assets to secure bank loans" while "understating them elsewhere to reduce his tax bill," according to The New York Times. Just ahead of the Christmas holiday the Trump Organization issued a lawsuit against the AG to "halt or limit" the ongoing investigation (per CNN).
"Letitia James is the single most unethical Attorney General this country has ever seen," said Alina Habba, an attorney representing the Trump Organization, per CNN. "The way she has weaponized her office through this political witch hunt exceeds all bounds of prosecutorial standards and violates basic constitutional rights. Her actions are a threat to our democracy and I plan to hold her accountable to the fullest extent."
It was not previously known that, at the time of Donald's subpoena, two of his children also received subpoenas as well.
Donald Trump's kids are leaders in his company
New York Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating the Trump Organization for nearly three years. Given the leadership roles Donald Trump gave to his children in the business, it's unsurprising that they were all issued subpoenas as part of the AG's investigation.
Eric Trump was already questioned by the AG's office in October 2020. Per The New York Times, it has been announced that when Donald was subpoenaed last month his two other adult children Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were issued subpoenas as well. People noted that since Donald left office, Ivanka has kept a "low profile" and only made occasional public appearances. Whereas her brother Donald Jr. has made many public appearances, including providing boxing commentary on 9/11 alongside his dad.
This investigation is one of many that the Trump Organization is facing, according to a spring 2021 article from Vanity Fair. As to the accusations of the reasons behind her investigation, James' office said (per CNN), "Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump."