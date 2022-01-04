Will Betty White Be Buried Next To Her Husband?

The world lost a bright light when Betty White died on December 31. The "Golden Girls" star was one of the most beloved figures in Hollywood, and some even considered her a national treasure, known for her quick wit and fun personality, as well as her love of animals. White's manager and friend, Jeff Witjas, broke the news to People that White had died in her sleep, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly, and so will the animal world that she loved so much," Witjas said in a statement. "I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden."

The news of White's death spread like wildfire, with many raising their glass to the late actor on New Year's Eve. Thousands, maybe even millions, of tributes poured in from some of White's closest friends, like Ellen DeGeneres. "​​What an exceptional life. I'm grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White," DeGeneres tweeted.

Luckily, White's planned 100th birthday celebration will still go on but will serve as more of a celebration of life. Many people have also been asking for information about White's funeral services and whether or not she'll be buried next to her late husband, Allen Ludden.