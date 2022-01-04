Will Betty White Be Buried Next To Her Husband?
The world lost a bright light when Betty White died on December 31. The "Golden Girls" star was one of the most beloved figures in Hollywood, and some even considered her a national treasure, known for her quick wit and fun personality, as well as her love of animals. White's manager and friend, Jeff Witjas, broke the news to People that White had died in her sleep, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly, and so will the animal world that she loved so much," Witjas said in a statement. "I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden."
The news of White's death spread like wildfire, with many raising their glass to the late actor on New Year's Eve. Thousands, maybe even millions, of tributes poured in from some of White's closest friends, like Ellen DeGeneres. "What an exceptional life. I'm grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White," DeGeneres tweeted.
Luckily, White's planned 100th birthday celebration will still go on but will serve as more of a celebration of life. Many people have also been asking for information about White's funeral services and whether or not she'll be buried next to her late husband, Allen Ludden.
Betty White won't be buried next to Allen Ludden
Betty White had a great love story with her late husband Allen Ludden, but their final resting place won't be together. It's common for husbands and wives to select plots of land next to each other to be buried, and though it seems morbid to think about, that's just the way it is. According to WISN, Ludden is buried in his birthplace of Wisconsin. The outlet asked White's agent whether she would be buried in Wisconsin, and he said no, not elaborating any further.
As of this writing, it is still unclear where White will be buried. The star was born in Oak Park, Illinois, but moved to California at a young age, per Biography, where she enjoyed most of her life. According to Parade, there are a few rumored burial spots for White, including near her beloved home in Carmel, California, where she lived with Ludden. According to The Chicago Tribune, White's home city of Oak Park, Illinois (just miles from Chicago), named January 17 Betty White Day, and one could make the argument White could be buried there.
Before Ludden, White was married two times though her marriage to Ludden was the longest. "He was the most genuine man I've ever known," she told People of their storied romance. "I first fell in love with his enthusiasm. He was interested in everything." Sadly, Ludden died in 1981 from stomach cancer.