Kris Jenner's Boyfriend Seemingly Sends Support To Tristan Thompson

Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble may have his own opinions regarding Tristan Thompson in the wake of his paternity scandal.

Kris and Corey have been together since 2014 and the momager's beau, who is 25 years her junior, is practically a part of the Kardashian-Jenner Krew at this point. As fans well know, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" stars roll deep — and the family is currently facing yet another media scandal together, once again involving Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend and his infidelity.

The results of a recent paternity test proved that Tristan Thompson fathered a third child — while dating Khloé — with Texas model Maralee Nichols. The NBA star took to his Instagram to offer an apology to Khloé, with whom he shares their daughter True. "Khloé, you don't deserve this," he wrote, per CNN. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote, referencing the numerous times he has cheated on his ex publicly. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you." Ultimately, fans weren't sold on Tristan's apology, as the athlete was swiftly roasted on social media for groveling.

It seems Khloé's family is now standing behind her in the wake of her ex's latest indiscretion, as Kim Kardashian recently posted a photo of herself with her sister on Instagram to show support. Meanwhile, Corey may be the one in the family that feels differently about Tristan.