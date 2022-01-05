How Is Britney Spears' Fiance Getting Along With Her Sons?

Britney Spears has found the one in her fiance Sam Asghari. After about five years of dating, Spears accepted Asghari's proposal in September 2021. "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," Spears' manager at the time Brandon Cohen announced, per Us Weekly. Spears later celebrated on Instagram with a video showing off her stunning engagement ring next to her future husband. "I can't f***ing believe it !!!!!!" she wrote.

The engagement took place just weeks before Spears was freed from the control of her father via a conservatorship of almost 14 years. With her newfound freedom, Spears is eager to plan for her future with Asghari — including hopes to expand their family. "I'm thinking about having another baby!!!" she announced on Instagram with an artistic photo of a child standing on their tiptoes. "I wonder if this one is a girl."

A child with Asghari will be Spears' third, as she shares teenage sons Jayden James and Sean Preston with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Fans know Spears' history with her boys hasn't always been easy, but sources claim Spears and Asghari's recent time spent with her kids has been nothing but positive.