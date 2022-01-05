How Is Britney Spears' Fiance Getting Along With Her Sons?
Britney Spears has found the one in her fiance Sam Asghari. After about five years of dating, Spears accepted Asghari's proposal in September 2021. "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," Spears' manager at the time Brandon Cohen announced, per Us Weekly. Spears later celebrated on Instagram with a video showing off her stunning engagement ring next to her future husband. "I can't f***ing believe it !!!!!!" she wrote.
The engagement took place just weeks before Spears was freed from the control of her father via a conservatorship of almost 14 years. With her newfound freedom, Spears is eager to plan for her future with Asghari — including hopes to expand their family. "I'm thinking about having another baby!!!" she announced on Instagram with an artistic photo of a child standing on their tiptoes. "I wonder if this one is a girl."
A child with Asghari will be Spears' third, as she shares teenage sons Jayden James and Sean Preston with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Fans know Spears' history with her boys hasn't always been easy, but sources claim Spears and Asghari's recent time spent with her kids has been nothing but positive.
Asghari is reportedly bonding with Britney Spears' sons
Sam Asghari is reportedly hitting it off with his fiancé Britney Spears' sons. A source told People on January 5 that Spears is "making an effort to see her kids more, and Sam is also bonding with them." The source said the newly engaged couple enjoyed their Christmas holiday. "She spent time with her boys too," the insider said, adding that the singer is now "focused on staying healthy for her boys" after the conservatorship's end.
While Spears' children's lives have remained private, a source told Us Weekly in March 2021 that Spears saw her sons "less" as part of a 30/70 custody agreement favoring her ex Kevin Federline. "They spend most of their time at their dad's house and have very few visits with their mom, especially overnight ones," the source explained. "They are teenagers now and want to be with their friends, not their parents."
Now Spears is making the most out of her time with her sons. The mom recently showed off a family outing, which included Asghari, to a Los Angeles art exhibit, which featured a stunning room designed by artist Maggie West. The singer's clip saw her fiance pushing her teens on large hoop swings in the flower-themed room, with Spears writing, "Adventures with the kids are so much fun."