Julia Fox Has A Strong Opinion On Khloe Kardashian's Situation With Tristan Thompson
Julia Fox is making a wave in Hollywood, thanks to her quick falling for rapper Kanye West, now legally known as Ye. The love story began on New Year's Eve in Miami, and quickly became "a real Cinderella moment."
"It was an instant connection," Fox wrote in an op-ed for Interview about their second date. "His energy is so fun to be around." The Interview piece detailed Ye and Fox's night in New York City, from Broadway to celebrity hot spot Carbone, ending with an impromptu photo shoot. "Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes," Fox wrote. "It was every girl's dream come true." While the "Uncut Gems" actor admitted she is "loving the ride" when it comes to her future with Ye, fans grew confused as they recalled Ye publicly pleading for ex Kim Kardashian to take him back. Kardashian filed for divorce just a year earlier, and Ye has done everything possible to get her back (including buying a house right next door). Meanwhile, Kardashian seems unbothered, vacationing in the Bahamas with comedian and rumored boyfriend Pete Davidson.
"I mean, it's all just happening so quickly," Fox told The Cut about Ye. "I'm going with the universe and the flow and seeing where it takes me." This isn't the first time Fox has been led to someone tied to Kardashian. Back in 2019, the actor posed with Davidson as Barbie and Ken in Paper Magazine. Then, just before her date with Ye, the actor admitted she's a fan of Kardashian's reality series, revealing her opinions on the family's relationships.
Julia Fox offered her advice to Khloe Kardashian
In her podcast episode for "Forbidden Fruits," actor Julia Fox told fans she's been a fan of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" since 2007, and even gave her own opinion on the famous sisters' relationship statuses in 2021.
"Wait can we talk about the Kim [Kardashian] and Kanye [West] divorce? Wait can we talk about Kim and Pete Davidson?" Fox said in her podcast, according to the Daily Mail. The episode was released in December 2021, just days before she began dating the rapper now known as Ye. Fox went on to chat about Khloé Kardashian's relationship woes, telling fans "the girl has not had a break," and encouraging the Good American owner to move on.
The reality star faced yet another heartbreak in January 2022 after NBA player Tristan Thompson admitted to cheating on her on his birthday and fathering a third child with another woman. The couple's rocky relationship first made headlines back in 2018, when Thompson was spotted cheating just days before Khloé gave birth. He cheated yet again a year later with family friend Jordyn Woods. Then in 2020, Khloé and Thompson seemed back on track, before reportedly breaking it off in June.
"Khloé, you don't deserve this," Thompson wrote in an Instagram apology, after the paternity of his third child was confirmed (via Yahoo! Life). "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years." Sources tell Us Weekly, despite Thompson's attempts to "make everything right," the celeb "will never take him back romantically," adding, "This was the final straw."