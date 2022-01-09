Julia Fox Has A Strong Opinion On Khloe Kardashian's Situation With Tristan Thompson

Julia Fox is making a wave in Hollywood, thanks to her quick falling for rapper Kanye West, now legally known as Ye. The love story began on New Year's Eve in Miami, and quickly became "a real Cinderella moment."

"It was an instant connection," Fox wrote in an op-ed for Interview about their second date. "His energy is so fun to be around." The Interview piece detailed Ye and Fox's night in New York City, from Broadway to celebrity hot spot Carbone, ending with an impromptu photo shoot. "Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes," Fox wrote. "It was every girl's dream come true." While the "Uncut Gems" actor admitted she is "loving the ride" when it comes to her future with Ye, fans grew confused as they recalled Ye publicly pleading for ex Kim Kardashian to take him back. Kardashian filed for divorce just a year earlier, and Ye has done everything possible to get her back (including buying a house right next door). Meanwhile, Kardashian seems unbothered, vacationing in the Bahamas with comedian and rumored boyfriend Pete Davidson.

"I mean, it's all just happening so quickly," Fox told The Cut about Ye. "I'm going with the universe and the flow and seeing where it takes me." This isn't the first time Fox has been led to someone tied to Kardashian. Back in 2019, the actor posed with Davidson as Barbie and Ken in Paper Magazine. Then, just before her date with Ye, the actor admitted she's a fan of Kardashian's reality series, revealing her opinions on the family's relationships.