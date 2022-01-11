The Truth About Robin Thicke And Bob Saget's Friendship

"Fuller House" fans and kids of the 90s were saddened to learn of the untimely death of comedian Bob Saget on January 9. The "Full House" star was found unresponsive in his Orlando hotel room earlier that day. "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the Orange County Sheriff's Department told TMZ, adding that "the Medical Examiner's Office will make the final call on the cause and manner of death."

In the hours following the news, friends from across the entertainment industry came out of the woodwork to offer their condolences and reminisce about the comedian. "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man," Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen said in a joint statement, per Us Weekly. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has." Co-stars John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure also spoke out following the news.

Other, less expected celebrities also mourned their surprisingly close relationships with Saget, including Pete Davidson, who credited the actor with helping him through a difficult time mentally. Perhaps most surprising, though, was occasionally-controversial singer Robin Thicke, who has been close with Saget for nearly his entire life.