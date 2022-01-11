Tom Bergeron Reveals How He Found Out About Bob Saget's Death

In a January 10 interview with Entertainment Tonight shortly following news of Bob Saget's death, former "America's Funniest Home Videos" host Tom Bergeron spoke freely about his reaction to first learning of the devastating news. After being informed by a friend that Saget had been found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, where the 65-year-old comedian had stopped during his latest comedy tour, Bergeron said it instantly reminded him of a similar circumstance: hearing about the death of his friend, actor and comedian John Ritter, in 2003.

Speaking to the outlet, Bergeron described the feeling that washed over him. "[It's] just that feeling of every nerve ending suddenly coming alive, and then it was just a matter of trying to find out more information and responding as best I could to friends texting to see if it was true," said Bergeron. "The morning after, I am still in disbelief." As of this report, the exact cause of death has not yet been determined, though the autopsy report ruled out any foul play or drug use.

In addition to Bergeron, fellow comedians like Jimmy Kimmel, Billy Crystal, Jon Stewart, Chelsea Handler, and Dane Cook — not to mention countless other celebrities — have paid tribute to Saget in the wake of his untimely death.