Tom Bergeron Reveals How He Found Out About Bob Saget's Death
In the days since the untimely death of Bob Saget was announced on January 9, family, friends, and fans of the beloved comedian and actor have paid tribute to the late star. Some of the most poignant memories of Saget — who rose to fame as "America's Dad" by playing Danny Tanner on the '90s sitcom "Full House" — came from his close colleagues and loved ones, including the entire cast of the ABC show. Co-stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, and Lori Loughlin — who all starred alongside Saget on the original series and its revival, "Fuller House" — shared heartfelt and gut-wrenching sentiments in the wake of Saget's passing. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Saget's youngest "Full House" daughter Michelle, released a statement, too — both as a unit and with the "Full House" cast.
One of the latest of Saget's colleagues to speak out is his close friend Tom Bergeron, the famous game show host who took over Saget's old "America's Funniest Home Videos" hosting gig in 2001. In his statement, Bergeron expressed his utter pain and grief over hearing the news of his old friend's death.
Tom Bergeron said news of Bob Saget's death felt like 'every nerve ending suddenly coming alive'
In a January 10 interview with Entertainment Tonight shortly following news of Bob Saget's death, former "America's Funniest Home Videos" host Tom Bergeron spoke freely about his reaction to first learning of the devastating news. After being informed by a friend that Saget had been found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, where the 65-year-old comedian had stopped during his latest comedy tour, Bergeron said it instantly reminded him of a similar circumstance: hearing about the death of his friend, actor and comedian John Ritter, in 2003.
Speaking to the outlet, Bergeron described the feeling that washed over him. "[It's] just that feeling of every nerve ending suddenly coming alive, and then it was just a matter of trying to find out more information and responding as best I could to friends texting to see if it was true," said Bergeron. "The morning after, I am still in disbelief." As of this report, the exact cause of death has not yet been determined, though the autopsy report ruled out any foul play or drug use.
In addition to Bergeron, fellow comedians like Jimmy Kimmel, Billy Crystal, Jon Stewart, Chelsea Handler, and Dane Cook — not to mention countless other celebrities — have paid tribute to Saget in the wake of his untimely death.