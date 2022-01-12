Bob Saget's Touring Partner Shares Intimate Details About His Relationship With Kelly Rizzo
In the aftermath of Bob Saget's unexpected death, the famed comedian leaves behind many friends and family members mourning his tragic passing. Among those grieving Saget's death is his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo. "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said in a statement to E! News on January 10. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers." Rizzo added she plans to share more about Saget's legacy "when the news is not as raw."
Another person praising Saget after his death is his touring partner and friend Mike Young, who opened for Saget on his current tour. According to Young, Saget was eager to continue his comedy tour before authorities confirmed he died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando on January 9. TMZ has now reported that the "Full House" star died in his sleep without suffering. Saget had just played a two-hour show the night before.
The comedian's sudden death at age 65 cut short his career, which his touring partner said he was excited about continuing. "Bob was nowhere near wanting to retire," Young told Variety. "He had a lot more to give." Young added that while the comic could get dark in his stand-up, Saget was "the sweetest dude" when it came to his family. Saget's touring partner is speaking out about what the late comedian's relationship with his wife was really like before he died.
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo were 'perfect for each other'
Bob Saget's touring partner Mike Young revealed that Saget was crazy about his wife Kelly Rizzo. "It was a great relationship and they were perfect for each other because they're just two neurotic people living under one roof," Young told People. "I mean, they're awesome together and they're hilarious together and she's like the perfect person that could handle Bob." Young added that Saget was very happy before he died and talked about Rizzo "all the time." "He really did," he shared. "They were getting ready to go on a vacation together." Young told Page Six, "He had so much to live for and was looking forward to all of it."
Young's comments about how Saget felt for Rizzo certainly confirm what Saget put out into the world about his wife. "...Damn are we happy," Saget wrote in part announcing his wedding to Rizzo in 2018 on Instagram. A 2020 interview Saget did with Entertainment Tonight has now resurfaced of the "Full House" actor revealing that his wife and daughters, whom he shares with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer, were his motivation in life. "I've got to live forever," Saget said, "I've got three daughters and a wife and a life, I can't die. I don't know what to do. I've got to live forever."