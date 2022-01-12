Bob Saget's Touring Partner Shares Intimate Details About His Relationship With Kelly Rizzo

In the aftermath of Bob Saget's unexpected death, the famed comedian leaves behind many friends and family members mourning his tragic passing. Among those grieving Saget's death is his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo. "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said in a statement to E! News on January 10. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers." Rizzo added she plans to share more about Saget's legacy "when the news is not as raw."

Another person praising Saget after his death is his touring partner and friend Mike Young, who opened for Saget on his current tour. According to Young, Saget was eager to continue his comedy tour before authorities confirmed he died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando on January 9. TMZ has now reported that the "Full House" star died in his sleep without suffering. Saget had just played a two-hour show the night before.

The comedian's sudden death at age 65 cut short his career, which his touring partner said he was excited about continuing. "Bob was nowhere near wanting to retire," Young told Variety. "He had a lot more to give." Young added that while the comic could get dark in his stand-up, Saget was "the sweetest dude" when it came to his family. Saget's touring partner is speaking out about what the late comedian's relationship with his wife was really like before he died.