The One Topic Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Don't Discuss
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers continue to prove that their relationship is anything but ordinary.
In December 2021, a source revealed that the two maintain what is called a "non-traditional" relationship. When Rodgers celebrated his 38th birthday, Woodley didn't post about it on social media and was nowhere to be found during celebrations, leading people to assume that they had ended their engagement. But according to an insider, they are just very private.
"They have a different, non-traditional relationship," the source told People. "Shailene and Aaron are still together. It's not odd they don't post about each other on their birthdays in that sense, and are very private about things." It's unclear what exactly is "non-traditional" about their relationship, but at the time, it's likely about keeping everything low-key and refraining from sharing moments on the 'gram.
Perhaps another thing that's unconventional about the couple is they didn't make a big deal about their engagement. The world only knew about it when Rodgers mentioned it in his NFL Honors acceptance speech. Woodley confirmed it a few weeks later on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," saying that people shouldn't "freak out" over it. "Yes, we are engaged," she said. "But for us, it's not new news, you know? So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.” Now, according to another source, the couple has another "non-traditional" rule in their relationship that keeps them going.
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers refuse to talk about politics together
Everyone knows that politics has the capacity to tear relationships apart, and in Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' case, it's something that they don't tackle together. According to an insider who knows the couple, anything politics is barred from their relationship, especially on issues that they tend to butt heads on.
The source told People that instead of fighting about certain subjects, the actor and the NFL star just outright shut the whole thing down. "They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have," the insider revealed. "They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them." The source also added that Woodley is strong-headed and rarely budges on her stance. "She is not someone whose mind you can change, so Aaron hasn't even tried."
What Woodley does, however, is to defend the Green Bay Packers player when "disparaging" comments are hurled against him. In November 2021, when tabloids reported that Rodgers — who came under fire after lying about his COVID-19 vaccination status — went out for a coffee run even after testing positive for COVID-19, she came to his defense and claimed that he wasn't the person photographed. "Literally ya'll need to calm the f*** down. This is straight up HILARIOUS," she said on her Instagram Story at the time (via USA Today). "News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f****** men on the streets of LA and saying its him."