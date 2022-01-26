The One Topic Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Don't Discuss

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers continue to prove that their relationship is anything but ordinary.

In December 2021, a source revealed that the two maintain what is called a "non-traditional" relationship. When Rodgers celebrated his 38th birthday, Woodley didn't post about it on social media and was nowhere to be found during celebrations, leading people to assume that they had ended their engagement. But according to an insider, they are just very private.

"They have a different, non-traditional relationship," the source told People. "Shailene and Aaron are still together. It's not odd they don't post about each other on their birthdays in that sense, and are very private about things." It's unclear what exactly is "non-traditional" about their relationship, but at the time, it's likely about keeping everything low-key and refraining from sharing moments on the 'gram.

Perhaps another thing that's unconventional about the couple is they didn't make a big deal about their engagement. The world only knew about it when Rodgers mentioned it in his NFL Honors acceptance speech. Woodley confirmed it a few weeks later on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," saying that people shouldn't "freak out" over it. "Yes, we are engaged," she said. "But for us, it's not new news, you know? So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.” Now, according to another source, the couple has another "non-traditional" rule in their relationship that keeps them going.