Kathy Hilton Recalls Butting Heads With Paris' Husband Carter Reum
Over the years, Paris Hilton has certainly been unlucky when it comes to love. After all, it takes a certain type of man to be able to handle the businesswoman's wealth, sass, and star power. So fans of the blonde socialite were overjoyed when Paris got engaged and finally tied the knot with entrepreneur and now-husband Carter Reum back on November 11, 2021.
The Hilton-Reum wedding was just like Paris herself: extravagant and extra in the best way possible! And the whole wedding-planning process was captured by her new docuseries "Paris In Love." But what surprised audiences the most was the fact that the behind-the-scene cameras caught some squabbling between Reum and the Hilton dynasty's Mama Bear, Kathy. Kathy and Paris have a close relationship, so of course, the heavily opinionated Kathy was greatly involved in planning one of the happiest days of her daughter's life. But, what problems did Kathy have with Paris' new hubby?
Kathy Hilton took issue with Carter Reum's involvement in organizing the big day
Audiences could expect that fashionista and DJ Paris Hilton may be a bit of a "bridezilla" when it came to wedding planning, but that wasn't totally the case. Actually, Kathy Hilton was not happy when Carter Reum defied stereotypes by becoming a "groomzilla," according to Paris when the mother-daughter pair appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Although Paris insisted that her husband "means well," Kathy hated the fact that Reum had his own opinions when it came to the nuptials. "He was offending me," Kathy ranted to Fallon. "He was calling the cake place. He was calling the band. He was calling the party planner ... the hotels, everything. I said, 'This is not normal.' He even picked out the invitation and the save the date cards."
Big Kathy went so far as to call him "The Octopus" because of his many hands in the wedding planning. But Paris defended her investment-minded husband by saying, "He's just very responsible, very organized, and we're not." It seems that Kathy and Reum may have gotten off on the wrong foot, so fans shall see if this produces any relationship trouble between the newlyweds in the future.