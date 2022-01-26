Kathy Hilton Recalls Butting Heads With Paris' Husband Carter Reum

Audiences could expect that fashionista and DJ Paris Hilton may be a bit of a "bridezilla" when it came to wedding planning, but that wasn't totally the case. Actually, Kathy Hilton was not happy when Carter Reum defied stereotypes by becoming a "groomzilla," according to Paris when the mother-daughter pair appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Although Paris insisted that her husband "means well," Kathy hated the fact that Reum had his own opinions when it came to the nuptials. "He was offending me," Kathy ranted to Fallon. "He was calling the cake place. He was calling the band. He was calling the party planner ... the hotels, everything. I said, 'This is not normal.' He even picked out the invitation and the save the date cards."

Big Kathy went so far as to call him "The Octopus" because of his many hands in the wedding planning. But Paris defended her investment-minded husband by saying, "He's just very responsible, very organized, and we're not." It seems that Kathy and Reum may have gotten off on the wrong foot, so fans shall see if this produces any relationship trouble between the newlyweds in the future.