Alyssa Scott Seemingly Reacts To Nick Cannon's Surprise Baby News

The death of Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon's infant son Zen continues to resonate with so many people. In December, the model and her boyfriend lost their 5-month-old son to a brain tumor. On January 21, Cannon opened up about the loss of his son in a heartbreaking Instagram message. Cannon posted a photo with Zen, his twins Moroccan and Monroe and his other set of twins Zion and Zillion, writing: "Still missing my little dude... His Spirit and brightness were soo strong #ZensLight 'To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord.' 2Corinthians 5:8 The whole family, We ALL miss you young King! Forever Our Angel!"

With the fairly recent loss of baby Zen, many were surprised that Cannon might not be done growing his family. On January 29, People reported that Cannon revealed he's expecting baby No. 8 with model Bre Tiesi. Many wondered how Scott reacted to Cannon's baby news on the heels of Zen's death. But the model seemingly acknowledged Cannon's surprise baby news with a heartfelt post on Instagram.