Alyssa Scott Seemingly Reacts To Nick Cannon's Surprise Baby News
The death of Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon's infant son Zen continues to resonate with so many people. In December, the model and her boyfriend lost their 5-month-old son to a brain tumor. On January 21, Cannon opened up about the loss of his son in a heartbreaking Instagram message. Cannon posted a photo with Zen, his twins Moroccan and Monroe and his other set of twins Zion and Zillion, writing: "Still missing my little dude... His Spirit and brightness were soo strong #ZensLight 'To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord.' 2Corinthians 5:8 The whole family, We ALL miss you young King! Forever Our Angel!"
With the fairly recent loss of baby Zen, many were surprised that Cannon might not be done growing his family. On January 29, People reported that Cannon revealed he's expecting baby No. 8 with model Bre Tiesi. Many wondered how Scott reacted to Cannon's baby news on the heels of Zen's death. But the model seemingly acknowledged Cannon's surprise baby news with a heartfelt post on Instagram.
Alyssa Scott shares feelings after news Nick Cannon is expecting another child
Model Alyssa Scott reflected on her baby Zen, sharing her feelings about her late son after Nick Cannon revealed that he's expecting his eighth child. On January 31, Scott shared a post on Instagram about her journey after the 5-month-old son she shared with Cannon died on December 5, 2021 of a brain tumor. Scott thanked friends and followers who have sent her messages as she mourns her baby boy. "It is painful having my son be a part of conversations that aren't in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn't something I chose for him or myself," Scott wrote.
People reported that the grieving mother wanted people to know she was working through the loss of Zen. "It's important for me to let you all know... I am centered, I am at peace," Scott continued. "I look at everyone's predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother, and daughter continue to carry me."