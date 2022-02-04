Source Argues That The View Has Lost Barbara Walters' Original Vision Amid Whoopi Goldberg Scandal
There have been many controversial moments in the history of "The View," including that one epic feud between Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck. But in more recent news, Whoopi Goldberg made headlines when she discussed Maus with other members of the panel, sharing that she didn't think the Holocaust was based on race. "The minute you turn it into race it goes down this alley. Let's talk about it for what it is. It's how people treat each other. It doesn't matter if you're Black or white, Jews, it's each other," she said, per The Hollywood Reporter.
After all of the backlash that she received, Goldberg issued a few apologies. One of the star's first apologies came on Twitter on January 31, when she issued a lengthy, remorseful statement. "The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver," she wrote. "I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused. Written with my sincerest apologies, Whoopi Goldberg."
Goldberg also followed her Twitter statement with an on-air one during the opening monologue the following day. "I said the Holocaust wasn't about race and was instead about man's inhumanity to man— but it is indeed about race because Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be an inferior race." she said on the show, per CNN. However, there are still a lot of people who are unhappy with Goldberg, and one source thinks that Barbara Walters wouldn't like what's going on with the hit daytime show.
A source thinks that Barbara Walters would be upset
The scandal with Whoopi Goldberg and "The View" has many people buzzing all over social media and it's made countless headlines. A source close to the situation shares that they believe that the show has lost creator Barbara Walters' original vision. The insider opened up to People about the latest on-air ordeal, sharing that they don't think Walters would be pleased about what's going on. "There is no accountability [anymore] ... part of being 'produced' means being told what you don't want to hear, so you get it right. When you make a mistake or look arrogant — it's important to not be surrounded by 'yes men,'" the insider told the outlet.
The same source called Goldberg the "alpha," sharing that she is probably not the best choice for the role that she has. "She's the moderator and a pop culture icon," the insider snitched. "This is not what Barbara Walters wanted and there was nobody there to push back." The same insider stated that people need to think before speaking, and claimed that the show is "like watching a family member spiral downward." Ouch. Walters has reportedly been dealing with declining health, which is possibly why a source has spoken out on behalf of what they think Walters would believe.
Since the incident, ABC suspended Goldberg for two weeks to have her think about how much of an impact her words had.