Source Argues That The View Has Lost Barbara Walters' Original Vision Amid Whoopi Goldberg Scandal

There have been many controversial moments in the history of "The View," including that one epic feud between Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck. But in more recent news, Whoopi Goldberg made headlines when she discussed Maus with other members of the panel, sharing that she didn't think the Holocaust was based on race. "The minute you turn it into race it goes down this alley. Let's talk about it for what it is. It's how people treat each other. It doesn't matter if you're Black or white, Jews, it's each other," she said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

After all of the backlash that she received, Goldberg issued a few apologies. One of the star's first apologies came on Twitter on January 31, when she issued a lengthy, remorseful statement. "The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver," she wrote. "I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused. Written with my sincerest apologies, Whoopi Goldberg."

Goldberg also followed her Twitter statement with an on-air one during the opening monologue the following day. "I said the Holocaust wasn't about race and was instead about man's inhumanity to man— but it is indeed about race because Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be an inferior race." she said on the show, per CNN. However, there are still a lot of people who are unhappy with Goldberg, and one source thinks that Barbara Walters wouldn't like what's going on with the hit daytime show.