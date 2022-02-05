Josh Duggar's Wife Anna Just Broke Her Silence On His Case
During Josh Duggar's trial for child pornography, wife Anna Duggar was in court every day to support her husband. When Josh was found guilty, the younger members of the Duggar family supported the verdict, issuing scathing statements on social media. His sister Jinger Duggar condemned Josh, while his cousin Amy Duggar's pointed reaction made waves. But Anna never wavered in her belief that her husband was innocent.
After his arrest, while Josh was awaiting trial, he wasn't allowed by the courts to live at home. The dad-of-six had to stay under house arrest at the home of Duggar family friends LaCount and Maria Reber. The Sun reported that Anna, then pregnant with the couple's seventh child, moved in with the Rebers. According to the outlet, the couple's six children — Mackynzie, 12; Michael, 10; Marcus, 8; Meredith, 6; Mason, 4; and Maryella, 2 — were cared for by family. Before the trial, The Sun reported that an insider said Anna believed Josh was innocent. The source claimed Anna blamed Josh's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, and President Joe Biden for Josh's arrest. Even after Josh's guilty verdict, Anna seemed to stand by her man, but she made no official statement of support.
But on February 3, Anna reportedly broke her silence on Josh's case. Here's what his wife had to say.
Anna Duggar breaks silence, continues to support husband Josh
On February 3, Anna Duggar took to Twitter and Instagram to break her silence about her husband Josh Duggar's child porn conviction, and it appears she continues to support her husband. Anna tweeted: "There is more to the story." The mom-of-seven included a link to Josh's motion for acquittal or a new trial. The Daily Mail reported that Anna turned off comments on her Instagram post, which received 2,000 likes, far less than her previous post welcoming baby Madyson Lily to the world, which got 96,000 likes. No Duggars commented or liked Anna's Instagram or Twitter post.
Twitter users launched a tsunami of comments in response to Anna's tweet, with most criticizing her for continuing to support of Josh. One user wrote, "Anna, just stop. You know he did it. We all know he did it. For now, focus on moving on with your life and for the love of God, keep your children away from Josh forever. Protect your kids in the way that JB and Michelle refused to protect theirs." Another fan tweeted, "Of course, appeals are being filed. That's how the courts work. But my goodness, open your eyes!! His actions time and time again tell you who he is! I know you want to believe it but you need space away from the Duggars and A LOT of therapy if you don't see what we all see." Yet another user wrote: "God/Jesus will still love you if you leave Josh, I promise !!"