Josh Duggar's Wife Anna Just Broke Her Silence On His Case

During Josh Duggar's trial for child pornography, wife Anna Duggar was in court every day to support her husband. When Josh was found guilty, the younger members of the Duggar family supported the verdict, issuing scathing statements on social media. His sister Jinger Duggar condemned Josh, while his cousin Amy Duggar's pointed reaction made waves. But Anna never wavered in her belief that her husband was innocent.

After his arrest, while Josh was awaiting trial, he wasn't allowed by the courts to live at home. The dad-of-six had to stay under house arrest at the home of Duggar family friends LaCount and Maria Reber. The Sun reported that Anna, then pregnant with the couple's seventh child, moved in with the Rebers. According to the outlet, the couple's six children — Mackynzie, 12; Michael, 10; Marcus, 8; Meredith, 6; Mason, 4; and Maryella, 2 — were cared for by family. Before the trial, The Sun reported that an insider said Anna believed Josh was innocent. The source claimed Anna blamed Josh's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, and President Joe Biden for Josh's arrest. Even after Josh's guilty verdict, Anna seemed to stand by her man, but she made no official statement of support.

But on February 3, Anna reportedly broke her silence on Josh's case. Here's what his wife had to say.