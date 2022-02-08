The Throwback Pop Group That Fans Most Want To Reunite
In nearly every generation, there's a pop group that everyone went gaga over. The 50s and 60s had The Beatles, folks who grew up in the 80s and 90s favored New Kids on the Block and New Edition, while 90s kids had the likes of *NSYNC, Destiny's Child, and Backstreet Boys. Then, come the new millennium, bands like One Direction and Fifth Harmony took over. And now that KPOP dominates the scene, it's groups like BTS and Blackpink's time to shine.
A number of the pop groups we loved and cherished growing up are still active, but the majority either disbanded or went to an indefinite hiatus. But on several occasions, some of them decide to reunite and treat fans to new material or even a world tour. Spice Girls did it in 2019 when they embarked on a world tour sans Posh Spice, but it was still a massive success, having raked in millions of dollars in ticket sales.
There's nothing pop group fans love more than a reunion, and so Nicki Swift surveyed over 500 band lovers to see who they'd like to get back together. The results were unsurprising, to say the least.
Many fans would like to see an *NSYNC reunion
In a survey answered by 553 band-loving fans, 66 or 11.93% of them wanted to see Fifth Harmony make a comeback. Camila Cabello left the group in 2016, and in 2018, the girl band announced an indefinite hiatus. The same thing happened with One Direction, which 122 or 22.06% of the participants voted for. When Zayn left in 2015, the band comprised of Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne continued as a four-piece, released one more album, and went on hiatus.
Meanwhile, 170 or 30.74% of the votes went to Destiny's Child, who reunited at Beyonce's 2018 set at Coachella. However, Kelly Rowland said in 2019 that getting back together onstage outside of special performances isn't in the cards — at least for now. "We haven't talked about it. It hasn't been on our radar," she told Us Weekly. As for the group that the majority wants to see reuniting, garnering a whopping 195 or 35.26% of the votes is no other than *NSYNC. Like Destiny's Child, the band sans Justin Timberlake reunited on the Coachella stage during Ariana Grande's set in 2019, but it's most likely only a one-off thing.
Joey Fatone, however, revealed that he's not closing any doors. "There's talks about possibly toying with the idea," he told ET. "But we really don't know... I'm only one [member]. There's others."