Wendy Williams Hits Back Over Claims About Her Financial Situation

As the drama surrounding Wendy Williams' finances continues to mount, Wells Fargo has denied "any allegations of improper actions with respect to Ms. Williams' accounts," per Page Six. In fact, four days after Celeste N. McCaw's filing, the financial institution sent its own letter to the New York Supreme Court claiming that their actions were dictated by the fact that they were "concerned" about the ailing talk show host. Attorney David H. Pikus wrote that Wells Fargo hoped the court would "imminently appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that [Williams'] affairs are being properly handled." Pikus added that they had "strong reason to believe" that Williams was an "incapacitated person" and a "victim of undue influence and financial exploitation."

Williams has denied such claims and, one day after Wells Fargo's letter was submitted, she filed an affidavit in the New York Supreme Court to back up McCaw's request for a restraining order, per Page Six. In the affidavit, she wrote that the freeze has caused "imminent and irreparable financial harm to myself, my family and my business." She then hit back at her former financial adviser, Lori Schiller, stating that she fired her "as a result of her improper conduct in relation to my accounts." She slammed, "It appears that Schiller was and is disgruntled by this decision for a potential change in direction."