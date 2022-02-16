Bethenny Frankel Has Some Very On-Brand Advice For Kanye West

Kanye "Ye" West's behavior on social media has been raising a lot of eyebrows lately, as he's been making his divorce from Kim Kardashian messier and messier. After proving to everyone that he's not ready to let go of his wife — with a Valentine's Day showdown like no other — Ye has finally admitted that he regrets his recent treatment of Kim.

Ye took to his Instagram to share that he's taking accountability for his actions while also realizing that "using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them," and that "I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim," regarding screenshots that he's posted of their text conversations. That, and he also said, "I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener," even though a lot of critics and experts believe that he might be going too far in not only his treatment of Kim, but his feud with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, too.

This has all prompted someone who isn't connected to the drama at all to offer some very on-brand advice for Ye: former "Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel. Because if there's anyone who knows a thing or two about nasty public divorces, it's Bethenny.