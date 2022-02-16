Bethenny Frankel Has Some Very On-Brand Advice For Kanye West
Kanye "Ye" West's behavior on social media has been raising a lot of eyebrows lately, as he's been making his divorce from Kim Kardashian messier and messier. After proving to everyone that he's not ready to let go of his wife — with a Valentine's Day showdown like no other — Ye has finally admitted that he regrets his recent treatment of Kim.
Ye took to his Instagram to share that he's taking accountability for his actions while also realizing that "using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them," and that "I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim," regarding screenshots that he's posted of their text conversations. That, and he also said, "I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener," even though a lot of critics and experts believe that he might be going too far in not only his treatment of Kim, but his feud with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, too.
This has all prompted someone who isn't connected to the drama at all to offer some very on-brand advice for Ye: former "Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel. Because if there's anyone who knows a thing or two about nasty public divorces, it's Bethenny.
Bethenny Frankel thinks Kanye West needs to tone it down
Bethenny Frankel has had her fair share of divorce drama and then some. That said, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that she's joining the dialogue about Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's split and impending divorce battle. Bethenny took to her Instagram account to send a message to both Kanye, and of course, her fans.
"Kim and Kanye were married for several years. He really adored her. They had this beautiful family and this great life and things then unraveled," Bethenny said in a clip from her podcast, adding that someone in Ye's circle needs to "get through to him" as his behavior might lead to him risking custody of his four children with Kim, which include North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
In addition, Bethenny is also warning the rapper that he "cannot go rogue" in his rants and social media treatment of his wife. "Like a terrible storm or a personal loss, you simply must face challenges head on no matter how emotionally challenging that may be," she wrote in the caption of her post. "Faith, hope, patience, will and survival are the means to survive something so difficult. When dealing with children, the stakes are as high as possible. You cannot play games. Anything can happen in a court room." Here's hoping Ye is listening, as he said he would.