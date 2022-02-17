Jonah Hill Hits Back At Engagement Rumors In A Hilarious Way

As someone who is serious about privacy, Jonah Hill is the kind of star who gets a special kind of attention from paparazzi groups. And when celebrity sighting account Deuxmoi posted a tip that he was engaged to his girlfriend Sarah Brady, Hill was not going to hold back. The blind item posted by Deuxmoi didn't call Hill out by name, but they wrote, per Page Six: "A list actor that has been away on vacay in hawaii with surfer GF will return to Hollywood this Thursday ENGAGED!!! Friends say they'll come back engaged but want to keep the buzz on the DL!! Oops!!!!!!"

After seeing the post, Hill took to his Instagram Stories to respond in his usual silly manner. "The rumors are not true," he wrote. "I am engaged. But not to my girlfriend. I am engaged to your mom." He also marked the location as "Your Mom's House."

Even if they aren't ready to take the next step, Hill hasn't been too shy about showing Brady some public affection. Just three days prior, the actor shared a Valentine's Day photo of the two of them on Instagram, writing, "Thank you for endless new adventures and for teaching me new lessons every day. Thanks for the chance to ... be better every day." Hill and Brady might not be engaged yet, but it's good to see that he is taking the media prying in stride. It must be all the relaxation he's gotten in Hawaii.