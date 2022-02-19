Holly Madison Makes Sad Claim About Playboy's Playmate Of The Year

Playboy's publisher Hugh Hefner died on September 27, 2017, at the age of 91 in his Playboy mansion in Los Angeles, California. Many secrets about his life and business conduct emerged after his death — his main girlfriend from 2001 to 2008, Holly Madison, has been a primary source behind the revelations.

The American model and TV personality, who has appeared in the E! reality show "The Girls Next Door" and her own series titled "Holly's World," has openly talked about what it was like to be Hefner's girlfriend and live in the mansion. In the teaser of the new documentary "Secrets of Playboy," Madison reveals that the atmosphere at the mansion was "cult-like" and that the models living there were "all kinds of gaslit" as they were expected to think of their benefactor — Hefner — as a "really good guy." Hefner added that the women had a 9 p.m. curfew each night and were encouraged to not invite friends over.

The documentary's release also detailed other allegations laid out by Madison, including what it took to hold the title of Playboy's "Playmate of the Year."