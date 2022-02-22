Insiders Are Reportedly More Worried About The Queen Than Ever Before

Despite the calm response from Buckingham Palace, insiders are speaking up about the overwhelming nature of everything Queen Elizabeth and the royal family have been facing. "It's a drip-feed of negativity for the monarchy," a palace insider told People. "I've not known such a tumultuous time as this." Acknowledging the COVID-19 diagnosis on top of regular duties and family scandals, the insider noted, "It just feels to be one thing after another for the queen. It's going to take a toll."

Elizabeth may be feeling low, but it is being shared that she remains "stoical and mentally strong." It appears her physical activity has been suffering for some time, but even more so with her cold-like symptoms. She has not gone horseback riding in months and has even joked about not being able to move, per TruNews, as recent in-person events have her reliant on a cane.

Pushing difficulties aside, the queen is still set on enjoying the celebration of 70 years serving the people of the United Kingdom. Plans for the Platinum Jubilee are robust and communities are preparing for the festivities in early June. "Her main concern will be to get back to be in fighting form to start the Jubilee celebrations," the royal insider shared. "She's of the generation where you 'suck it up.' It is duty first." Here's hoping the intense concern calms down and the queen is on track for a speedy recovery.