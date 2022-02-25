Joy Behar's Comments About Her European Vacation Could Not Have Come At Worse Time
There has been a lot of controversy on "The View" lately, and to be honest, we wouldn't expect anything less. In early February, Whoopi Goldberg came under fire for her comments on the Holocaust. During an episode of "The View," the "Sister Act" star claimed that the Holocaust was "not about race." It comes as no shock that her comments left a sour taste in viewers' mouths, and Goldberg faced a ton of backlash. She later released an apology on Twitter and then on the show. "The Jewish people around the world have always had my support, and that will never waiver," she tweeted. "I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused." Despite her apology, ABC decided to suspend Goldberg from the show for two weeks to take time to reflect on her comments.
Shortly after, Joy Behar made headlines for her comments on the COVID-19 pandemic and how she would continue to wear a mask even once the mandate is lifted. "So if I go on the subway, if I go in a bus, if I go into the theater, a crowded place, I would wear a mask, and I might do that indefinitely," she said on the show. Of course, social media had their opinions, but she wasn't in as hot water as Goldberg ... until now.
During the February 24 episode of the popular morning show, a very hot topic came up regarding the situation between Russia and Ukraine. Many cannot believe what Behar had to say about it.
Joy Behar is worried about her travel plans
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been arguably the most-discussed topic among all news outlets. During an episode of "The View," host Sunny Hostin and the panel chatted about the situation and how dire it is. "Estimates are 50,000 Ukrainians will be dead or wounded, and this is going to start a refugee crisis in Europe," she shared. "We're talking about 5million people that are going to be displaced. It's heartbreaking to hear what is going to happen."
Rather than commenting on the tragedy, Behar made it about herself. "'I'm scared of what's going to happen in western Europe, too. You plan a trip, you want to go there, I've wanted to go to Italy for four years, and I haven't been able to make it because of the pandemic and now this. It's like, what's gonna happen there?" Behar asked. Wow. It's no surprise that fans were not too happy with Behar's lack of compassion. "@JoyVBehar with that statement has shown herself to have NOTHING in common with the regular citizen of the US. Go to Italy, please, and stay there!!!!!!!!!!" one person tweeted. "SHAME SHAME SHAME. disgusting, privileged, and entitled," another commented.
As of this writing, Behar has not commented on the backlash. Meanwhile, "Dancing With the Stars" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy has been keeping fans updated on his status while he's in his home country of the Ukraine. Rather than vacation, he's probably just thinking about getting home safely.