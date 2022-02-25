Joy Behar's Comments About Her European Vacation Could Not Have Come At Worse Time

There has been a lot of controversy on "The View" lately, and to be honest, we wouldn't expect anything less. In early February, Whoopi Goldberg came under fire for her comments on the Holocaust. During an episode of "The View," the "Sister Act" star claimed that the Holocaust was "not about race." It comes as no shock that her comments left a sour taste in viewers' mouths, and Goldberg faced a ton of backlash. She later released an apology on Twitter and then on the show. "The Jewish people around the world have always had my support, and that will never waiver," she tweeted. "I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused." Despite her apology, ABC decided to suspend Goldberg from the show for two weeks to take time to reflect on her comments.

Shortly after, Joy Behar made headlines for her comments on the COVID-19 pandemic and how she would continue to wear a mask even once the mandate is lifted. "So if I go on the subway, if I go in a bus, if I go into the theater, a crowded place, I would wear a mask, and I might do that indefinitely," she said on the show. Of course, social media had their opinions, but she wasn't in as hot water as Goldberg ... until now.

During the February 24 episode of the popular morning show, a very hot topic came up regarding the situation between Russia and Ukraine. Many cannot believe what Behar had to say about it.