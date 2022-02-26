What Prince William Was Reportedly Doing Just Before Ukraine Situation

On February 24, Russia attacked Ukraine, and the invasion put the geopolitical state of the entire European Union in jeopardy. Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to march to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, asserting that move was essential. According to a BBC report, he claimed that the invasion was Russia's attempt to ensure its safety in the face of Ukraine's potential alignment with NATO — something which the West, now, is shying away from.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has attracted severe criticism, with world leaders urging the invading president to consider peace negotiations and stop attacking the country. Civilians and troops have lost lives, and Putin has little intention of stopping until he demilitarizes Ukraine. The U.S., U.K., and other Western and Asian powers — such as Japan and South Korea — have responded with sanction packages to deter Russia's advances. "Putin chose this war. And now, he and his country will bear the consequences," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a press briefing at the White House on February 24, according to The Washington Post.

Of international figures weighing in on the events, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were among the voices criticizing Putin regarding Ukraine's invasion. The Sussexes released a statement on their Archewell website condemning the attack and extending support to Ukrainians. Harry's brother, Prince William, hasn't had much to say except announcing a holiday to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee. But it does appear that the Duke of Cambridge was busy right before Russia's invasion unfolded.